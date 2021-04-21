LegalWise seeks to employ a Temporary Receptionist to satisfactorily, accurately and timeously answer a busy switchboard. Must be able to maintain a neat and clean reception area daily. Dealing with Members in a professional manner. General Branch administration duties.
You will be responsible for:
- Answering switchboard and taking messages
- Taking payments from members over the counter for payments on policies and issuing a receipt
- Deal with member and all accounts queries
- Handing messages to staff members within service level time frames
- Attending to Members/visitors
- Make appointments for legal advisors and inform them thereof
- Receive and distribute incoming mail and parcels
- Data capturing on Company Operating Systems
- Co-ordinate the maintenance of a clean and presentable reception area
- General Branch duties as requested e.g. faxing, copying, answering the phone and taking messages
- Handling of cash
- Filing experience essential
- Assist with ad hoc tasks as and when required
Qualifications and Experience Required:
- Completed Matric
- At least 6 months experience in working with the public
- Knowledge in reception duties
- Previous general office experience will be an advantage
- Computer literacy (MS Office (Word), (Typing skills: Accuracy, Spelling and Vocabulary)
Skills and Competencies Required:
- Must be fluent in the English and Setswana Language
- Excellent telephone skills
- Well-groomed and presentable person
- Good interpersonal skills
- Must have great customer services skills
- Relate well to people
- Positive attitude
- Must be committed to service
- Quality Orientation/Attention to detail
- Organised/ Methodical
Other Requirements:
- Must relocate on own cost
- ITC/criminal check will be a requirement
- Applicable Psychometric assessment/s will be a requirement
About The Employer:
Who we are
LegalWise exists to address access to justice for many South Africans, offering a more affordable way to legal services and a means to gain access to legal assistance. At LegalWise, we set great efforts to ensure a positive working environment, characterised by diversity and equality, where people feel appreciated and valued. Be part of an inclusive team that embraces openness, trust and values relationships that are mutually beneficial and respects our society.
Equity Statement
LegalWise is committed to the principles of Employment Equity.