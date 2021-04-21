Receptionist

LegalWise seeks to employ a Temporary Receptionist to satisfactorily, accurately and timeously answer a busy switchboard. Must be able to maintain a neat and clean reception area daily. Dealing with Members in a professional manner. General Branch administration duties.

You will be responsible for:

Answering switchboard and taking messages

Taking payments from members over the counter for payments on policies and issuing a receipt

Deal with member and all accounts queries

Handing messages to staff members within service level time frames

Attending to Members/visitors

Make appointments for legal advisors and inform them thereof

Receive and distribute incoming mail and parcels

Data capturing on Company Operating Systems

Co-ordinate the maintenance of a clean and presentable reception area

General Branch duties as requested e.g. faxing, copying, answering the phone and taking messages

Handling of cash

Filing experience essential

Assist with ad hoc tasks as and when required

Qualifications and Experience Required:

Completed Matric

At least 6 months experience in working with the public

Knowledge in reception duties

Previous general office experience will be an advantage

Computer literacy (MS Office (Word), (Typing skills: Accuracy, Spelling and Vocabulary)

Skills and Competencies Required:

Must be fluent in the English and Setswana Language

Excellent telephone skills

Well-groomed and presentable person

Good interpersonal skills

Must have great customer services skills

Relate well to people

Positive attitude

Must be committed to service

Quality Orientation/Attention to detail

Organised/ Methodical

Other Requirements:

Must relocate on own cost

ITC/criminal check will be a requirement

Applicable Psychometric assessment/s will be a requirement

If you haven’t received feedback from us within two weeks of submitting your application, please consider it unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Telephone Skills

Customer Service

Cash Handling

Filing

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Who we are

LegalWise exists to address access to justice for many South Africans, offering a more affordable way to legal services and a means to gain access to legal assistance. At LegalWise, we set great efforts to ensure a positive working environment, characterised by diversity and equality, where people feel appreciated and valued. Be part of an inclusive team that embraces openness, trust and values relationships that are mutually beneficial and respects our society.

Equity Statement

LegalWise is committed to the principles of Employment Equity.

