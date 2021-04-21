Recruitment Researcher

Our organisation based in Midrand is recruiting for a Recruitment Researcher who will support the business development consultants with their recruitment needs: responsible for writing and loading of advertisements, handling of advertise response, searching, headhunting, screening and matching of candidates, interviewing of shortlisted candidates, reference checking and risk checks.

Duties and responisbilities:

Searching of candidates on Job Portals, Social Networking sites, Internet, headhunting, database, etc.

Loading of advertisements – Career Junction, PNet, Website Portals etc.

Handling of advertisements response

Screening of CV’s

Compiling, typing and presenting CV’s to consultants

Setting up of interviews, assessments, regretting candidates, debriefing sessions, etc.

CV delivery to consultants within 3 business days of receipt of the qualified job specification

Presenting candidates to market

Identifying new research techniques to source candidates

Telephonic screening of potential candidates

Detailed interviewing of candidates

Adhering to daily, monthly, quarterly and annual statistics

Achieving and over achieving of weekly and monthly research targets

Maintaining and growing of database (Database management)

Attending to background checks on candidates (MIE) / Risk Assessments

General administrative duties

Experience and qualifications:

Must have a Matric

Related HR tertiary qualification (Advantage)

Researcher experience within recruitment agency 2 years

Must have excellent people and communication skills

Above average MS Word, PowerPoint and Excel skills

Desired Skills:

writing and loading of advertisements

searching

headhunting

screening and matching

interviewing

reference checking

risk checks

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

