Our organisation based in Midrand is recruiting for a Recruitment Researcher who will support the business development consultants with their recruitment needs: responsible for writing and loading of advertisements, handling of advertise response, searching, headhunting, screening and matching of candidates, interviewing of shortlisted candidates, reference checking and risk checks.
Duties and responisbilities:
- Searching of candidates on Job Portals, Social Networking sites, Internet, headhunting, database, etc.
- Loading of advertisements – Career Junction, PNet, Website Portals etc.
- Handling of advertisements response
- Screening of CV’s
- Compiling, typing and presenting CV’s to consultants
- Setting up of interviews, assessments, regretting candidates, debriefing sessions, etc.
- CV delivery to consultants within 3 business days of receipt of the qualified job specification
- Presenting candidates to market
- Identifying new research techniques to source candidates
- Telephonic screening of potential candidates
- Detailed interviewing of candidates
- Adhering to daily, monthly, quarterly and annual statistics
- Achieving and over achieving of weekly and monthly research targets
- Maintaining and growing of database (Database management)
- Attending to background checks on candidates (MIE) / Risk Assessments
- General administrative duties
Experience and qualifications:
- Must have a Matric
- Related HR tertiary qualification (Advantage)
- Researcher experience within recruitment agency 2 years
- Must have excellent people and communication skills
- Above average MS Word, PowerPoint and Excel skills
Desired Skills:
- writing and loading of advertisements
- searching
- headhunting
- screening and matching
- interviewing
- reference checking
- risk checks
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric