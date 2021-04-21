Recruitment Researcher

Apr 21, 2021

Our organisation based in Midrand is recruiting for a Recruitment Researcher who will support the business development consultants with their recruitment needs: responsible for writing and loading of advertisements, handling of advertise response, searching, headhunting, screening and matching of candidates, interviewing of shortlisted candidates, reference checking and risk checks.

Duties and responisbilities:

  • Searching of candidates on Job Portals, Social Networking sites, Internet, headhunting, database, etc.
  • Loading of advertisements – Career Junction, PNet, Website Portals etc.
  • Handling of advertisements response
  • Screening of CV’s
  • Compiling, typing and presenting CV’s to consultants
  • Setting up of interviews, assessments, regretting candidates, debriefing sessions, etc.
  • CV delivery to consultants within 3 business days of receipt of the qualified job specification
  • Presenting candidates to market
  • Identifying new research techniques to source candidates
  • Telephonic screening of potential candidates
  • Detailed interviewing of candidates
  • Adhering to daily, monthly, quarterly and annual statistics
  • Achieving and over achieving of weekly and monthly research targets
  • Maintaining and growing of database (Database management)
  • Attending to background checks on candidates (MIE) / Risk Assessments
  • General administrative duties

Experience and qualifications:

  • Must have a Matric
  • Related HR tertiary qualification (Advantage)
  • Researcher experience within recruitment agency 2 years
  • Must have excellent people and communication skills
  • Above average MS Word, PowerPoint and Excel skills

Desired Skills:

  • writing and loading of advertisements
  • searching
  • headhunting
  • screening and matching
  • interviewing
  • reference checking
  • risk checks

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position