Regional Director Coastal Region

The Regional Director is accountable for formulating and setting the strategic direction and takes ownership of the strategic execution within the Region. A key focus of this role is to develop and implement solutions to provide quality affordable healthcare to the people of South Africa by inspiring our people, creating new healthcare horizons and delivering value to all stakeholders.

The incumbent is responsible for sponsoring and driving the clients overarching strategic objectives and to direct his/her reports into turning these objectives into actual tasks, driving sustainable business performance and growth.

KEY WORK OUTPUT AND ACCOUNTABILITIES

Conduct micro and macro environmental analysis to establish new business opportunities and assess and mitigate threats to the achievement of operational goals, aligned toThe Clients strategic pillars.

Formulate, develop and communicate a clear vision and comprehensive strategies that will generate the required changes for the business to ensure its long term profitability and sustained growth.

Initiate and implement strategic and operational activities for the region which require alignment to the Cleints goals of broadening access to healthcare in South Africa specifically, and to our vision of being a global provider of quality and affordable healthcare.

Monitor and evaluate the region’s performance, taking corrective action to ensure efficient operations consistent with the overall strategic pillars, the operational plans and approved budgets.

Identify areas for change with regards to operational efficiencies to ensure continuous business

improvement.

Investigate and peruse new business opportunities to accomplish activity growth as translated into

increased patient days for the [URL Removed] acumenUnderstand, analyse and influence the financial indicators, including profitability, revenue growth rate,return on investments and cost drivers for the region.

Ensure funding to support strategic projects considering the region’s major expenditure and make decisions that protect and increase the region’s profitability.

Improve and maintain the delivery of a cost-effective healthcare service aligned to the triple aim strategy for the client.

Oversee all financial management, planning, systems and controls for the region.

Monitor assessments and forecasts of the region’s financial performance against budget and operational goals, and implement action plans to ensure financial targets are reached.

Manage profitability, revenue growth rate, return on investment, cost and all other financial indicators of the [URL Removed] and branding

Understand customer and brand strategies and develop and execute strategic initiatives to achieve The clients long term goal of becoming the leading African healthcare group, best known for delivering innovative, quality healthcare solutions to patients on every continent of the world.

Manage customer retention, customer satisfaction indexes, and customer engagement and customer complaint activities in the region and ensure implementation of corrective and preventative [URL Removed] AND SAFEST PATIENT CARE

Optimise Best and Safest Patient Care practices through the integration of three critical objectives:

improving health outcomes, enhancing the patient experience and reducing and controlling the per capita cost of healthcare to ensure sustainable accessibility.

Ensure clinical management activities in the region are in line with HPCSA protocols and applicable scope of practice.

Sponsor and drive compliance to core standards in the [URL Removed] PARTNERSHIPBuild and maintain customer relationships with doctors and external providers to build patient loyalty.

Work effectively and cooperatively with others to establish and maintain good working relationships that are mutually beneficial.

Liaise with members of the community, local interest groups, local politicians, industrial associations and the media in relation to the organisation and services [URL Removed] TRANSFORMATIONDrive a commitment to the transformational goals of the client by actively monitoring alignment to the goals as set out in the clients Employment Equity plan.

Participate in the regional Transformation Committee meetings to ensure compliance to all legislative requirements.

Drive and monitor the implementation of the HIV and Disability [URL Removed] WITH PASSIONATE PEOPLEProvide guidance and feedback to direct reports to assist strengthening their leadership’s skills and build future talent.

Instil a culture of talent management by identifying and growing people aligned to the strategic pillars of the organisation.

Ensure that a viable succession plan is in place that covers all critical management positions within the region.

Establish an organisational culture which aligns to the clients employee value proposition and allowsThe client to attract and retain the very best talent.

Create an environment which stimulates the morale and productivity of employees and drives employee engagement.

Ensure adherence to ethical standards and encourage a transparent culture in which ethical policies are understood.

Ensure the overall compliance with regards to occupational health and safety in the region.

Identify key areas for knowledge exchange between internal and external stakeholders.

SKILLS PROFILE

EDUCATION

Relevant tertiary qualification or equivalent NQF level 7 qualification.

Post Graduate qualification in a related field (i.e. Master’s in Business Administration) at a NQF level 8 is [URL Removed] EXPERIENCE

Minimum seven years’ experience in a senior managerial position, preferably in a healthcare environment.

Proven track record of translating strategic pillars into operational and tactical plans.

Proficiency in stakeholder relationship management.

Strong and persuasive negotiating skills.

Experience in leading multiple direct reports across different [URL Removed]

Excellent understanding of the healthcare environment, including revenue and cost drivers.

A detailed understanding of financial and business management principles.

Understanding of government and private partnerships is essential.

Proficient understanding of legislative and business climate pertaining to [URL Removed] SKILLS

Visioning

Empowering

Energising

Designing and aligning

Rewarding and feedback

Team building

Outside orientation

Global mindset

Tenacity

Emotional intelligence

Life balance

Resilience to stress

Desired Skills:

NQF level 7

Business Administration

Senior Management

operational planning

Healthcare

stakeholder relationship management

Strategic Leadership

Strategic Planning

Regional Development

