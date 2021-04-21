Are you RELIABLE and NEERby? Then read on..!
One of our mining clients are looking for a Reliability Engineer to join their team in Limpopo.
Requirements Include:
Desired Skills:
- Grade 12 Certificateo Degree / National Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering
- 7 – 10 years experience in a plant
- maintenance mining environment
About The Employer:
Should you have what it takes, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] – You can also contact Danielle, Anmari, or Nombuso on [Phone Number Removed];.
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.