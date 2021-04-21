Research & Development Scientist

Our client in the Pharmaceuticals industry has an opportunity available for a Research and Development Scientist to be based in the Paarl area.
Requirements:
- PhD/MSc/B.Sc/(Chemistry, Food Science, Pharmaceutical or related).
- Experience with complimentary medicines and Botanical extracts as well as knowledge of CAMs, homeopathic and herbal medicines will be advantageous.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Ability to manage multiple and varied tasks with enthusiasm and prioritizing of workload with attention to detail.
- Computer literate with good numeracy skills.
- A flexible attitude with respect to work assignments and new learning.
- Self-motivated with a willingness to accept responsibility and challenges.
KPAs:
- Lead key projects with R&D to support business goals.
- Develop concepts, products and solutions by coordinating with Sales & Marketing units.
- Understand customer expectations on to-be manufactured product.
- Establish project goals and priorities by collaborating with Marketing and Operations.
- Transfer new technologies, products and manufacturing process into and out of company.
- Monitor team metrics and objectives ensuring meeting of goals.
- Document all phases of research and development.
