Research & Development Scientist

Our client in the Pharmaceuticals industry has an opportunity available for a Research and Development Scientist to be based in the Paarl area.

Requirements:

PhD/MSc/B.Sc/(Chemistry, Food Science, Pharmaceutical or related).

Experience with complimentary medicines and Botanical extracts as well as knowledge of CAMs, homeopathic and herbal medicines will be advantageous.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to manage multiple and varied tasks with enthusiasm and prioritizing of workload with attention to detail.

Computer literate with good numeracy skills.

A flexible attitude with respect to work assignments and new learning.

Self-motivated with a willingness to accept responsibility and challenges.

KPAs:

Lead key projects with R&D to support business goals.

Develop concepts, products and solutions by coordinating with Sales & Marketing units.

Understand customer expectations on to-be manufactured product.

Establish project goals and priorities by collaborating with Marketing and Operations.

Transfer new technologies, products and manufacturing process into and out of company.

Monitor team metrics and objectives ensuring meeting of goals.

Document all phases of research and development.

Please note should you not receive a response in 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position