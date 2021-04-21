Research & Development Scientist

Apr 21, 2021

Our client in the Pharmaceuticals industry has an opportunity available for a Research and Development Scientist to be based in the Paarl area.

Requirements:

  • PhD/MSc/B.Sc/(Chemistry, Food Science, Pharmaceutical or related).
  • Experience with complimentary medicines and Botanical extracts as well as knowledge of CAMs, homeopathic and herbal medicines will be advantageous.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Ability to manage multiple and varied tasks with enthusiasm and prioritizing of workload with attention to detail.
  • Computer literate with good numeracy skills.
  • A flexible attitude with respect to work assignments and new learning.
  • Self-motivated with a willingness to accept responsibility and challenges.

KPAs:

  • Lead key projects with R&D to support business goals.
  • Develop concepts, products and solutions by coordinating with Sales & Marketing units.
  • Understand customer expectations on to-be manufactured product.
  • Establish project goals and priorities by collaborating with Marketing and Operations.
  • Transfer new technologies, products and manufacturing process into and out of company.
  • Monitor team metrics and objectives ensuring meeting of goals.
  • Document all phases of research and development.

