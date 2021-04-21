Research Nurse/Assistant (ends September 2021)

A Research Nurse/ Research Assistant (ending 30 September 2021 – Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic, Helen Joseph, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic, Thelle Mogoerane, Pholosong, Leratong, Tambo Memorial and Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospitals in Gauteng.

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof

Main purpose of the job

Coordinate trial activities for NIHR GSU studies

Location

Relevant hospitals in Gauteng – Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic, Helen Joseph, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic, Thelle Mogoerane, Pholosong, Leratong, Tambo Memorial and Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospitals

Key performance areas

Assist clinicians in setting up patient pathways

Support investigators to identify, screen and recruit eligible patients into the trial according to the inclusion and exclusion criteria

Support Investigators in the care of trial patients.

Review patient study uptake

Report and manage any serious adverse events (SAE’s)

Set-up new spoke hospitals and liaise with existing ones

Actively engage with all stakeholders and attend project meetings, as and when required

Ensure systems and processes are being followed to ensure effective and efficient study

Assist with the conceptualization of new research ideas

Gather, interpreting and analyzing data

Rotate across research hospital sites and provide backup where and when required

Perform spot check evaluations to quality control clinical source notes and electronic case reporting form (CRFs’)

Assist in site audits and monitoring visits carried out by the Hub, regulatory authorities or the sponsor

Required minimum education and training

Bachelor of Nursing or Bachelor of Clinical Medical Practice

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Registration with HPCSA or SANC

A good clinical practice certificate (GCP) required

Ability to produce reports

Ability to maintain confidentiality, diplomacy and professionalism at all times

Required minimum work experience

Preferable 1-3 years postgraduate experience; clinical trials experience

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 27 April 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

