RPA Process Engineer (3-month contract)

Responsibilities include, but may not be restricted to:
- Ability to liaise with clients to understand their requirements;
- Analyze organizational processes and systems and identifying improvement opportunities;
- Improve/optimize/transform processes using LSS and/or automation;
- Develop system requirements, design, prototyping, and testing custom technology solutions,
- Providing general administration support to the solutions and capability department
- The technical architecture of proposed solutions.
- Managing client presentations, proposals and client site visits etc.
- Ensure presentations and proposals conform to company templates, standards and formats
- Coordination of meetings, stakeholder calendars and meeting rooms
- Providing project management and internal communications support
- Strong interpersonal skills, written and oral communications skills
- Strong project management skills with the ability to multi-task
- Ability to take initiative
- Ability to distil specialized information and communicate it to various audiences
- Ability to communicate effectively with people at all levels both internally and externally
- Ability to work to tight deadlines and respond to changing priorities quickly and positively
- Ability to plan and carry out responsibilities with minimal direction
- Ability to work independently and well in a team
- A certain degree of creativity and latitude
- High level of ethics, integrity and confidentiality
- Ability to learn new tasks quickly
- Committed to long term personal growth and a desire to grow within the business
- Knowledge of the BPO and Contact centre industry advantageous
QualificationsEDUCATION
- IT degree or diploma (advantageous)
- Lean six sigma certification (advantageous)
- RPA certification (advantageous)
- Project Management certification (Advantageous)
KEY SKILLS
- Advanced excel skills with the ability to write macros
- Ability to code Robotics process automation solutions
- Preferably 6 months to 1 year of experience in automation (RPA, excel based macros etc.) â€“ Nice to have not a must
- Advanced problem solving and analytical skills.
- Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment.