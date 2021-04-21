RPA Process Engineer (3-month contract)

Apr 21, 2021

Analyze organizational processes and systems and identifying improvement opportunities. Coordination of meetings, stakeholder calendars and meeting rooms

Responsibilities include, but may not be restricted to:

  • Ability to liaise with clients to understand their requirements;
  • Analyze organizational processes and systems and identifying improvement opportunities;
  • Improve/optimize/transform processes using LSS and/or automation;
  • Develop system requirements, design, prototyping, and testing custom technology solutions,
  • Providing general administration support to the solutions and capability department
  • The technical architecture of proposed solutions.
  • Managing client presentations, proposals and client site visits etc.
  • Ensure presentations and proposals conform to company templates, standards and formats
  • Coordination of meetings, stakeholder calendars and meeting rooms
  • Providing project management and internal communications support
  • Strong interpersonal skills, written and oral communications skills
  • Strong project management skills with the ability to multi-task
  • Ability to take initiative
  • Ability to distil specialized information and communicate it to various audiences
  • Ability to communicate effectively with people at all levels both internally and externally
  • Ability to work to tight deadlines and respond to changing priorities quickly and positively
  • Ability to plan and carry out responsibilities with minimal direction
  • Ability to work independently and well in a team
  • A certain degree of creativity and latitude
  • High level of ethics, integrity and confidentiality
  • Ability to learn new tasks quickly
  • Committed to long term personal growth and a desire to grow within the business
  • Knowledge of the BPO and Contact centre industry advantageous

About The Employer:

QualificationsEDUCATION

  • IT degree or diploma (advantageous)
  • Lean six sigma certification (advantageous)
  • RPA certification (advantageous)
  • Project Management certification (Advantageous)

KEY SKILLS

  • Advanced excel skills with the ability to write macros
  • Ability to code Robotics process automation solutions
  • Preferably 6 months to 1 year of experience in automation (RPA, excel based macros etc.) â€“ Nice to have not a must
  • Advanced problem solving and analytical skills.
  • Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment.

