RPA Process Engineer (3-month contract)

Analyze organizational processes and systems and identifying improvement opportunities. Coordination of meetings, stakeholder calendars and meeting rooms

Responsibilities include, but may not be restricted to:

Ability to liaise with clients to understand their requirements;

Analyze organizational processes and systems and identifying improvement opportunities;

Improve/optimize/transform processes using LSS and/or automation;

Develop system requirements, design, prototyping, and testing custom technology solutions,

Providing general administration support to the solutions and capability department

The technical architecture of proposed solutions.

Managing client presentations, proposals and client site visits etc.

Ensure presentations and proposals conform to company templates, standards and formats

Coordination of meetings, stakeholder calendars and meeting rooms

Providing project management and internal communications support

Strong interpersonal skills, written and oral communications skills

Strong project management skills with the ability to multi-task

Ability to take initiative

Ability to distil specialized information and communicate it to various audiences

Ability to communicate effectively with people at all levels both internally and externally

Ability to work to tight deadlines and respond to changing priorities quickly and positively

Ability to plan and carry out responsibilities with minimal direction

Ability to work independently and well in a team

A certain degree of creativity and latitude

High level of ethics, integrity and confidentiality

Ability to learn new tasks quickly

Committed to long term personal growth and a desire to grow within the business

Knowledge of the BPO and Contact centre industry advantageous

About The Employer:

QualificationsEDUCATION

IT degree or diploma (advantageous)

Lean six sigma certification (advantageous)

RPA certification (advantageous)

Project Management certification (Advantageous)

KEY SKILLS

Advanced excel skills with the ability to write macros

Ability to code Robotics process automation solutions

Preferably 6 months to 1 year of experience in automation (RPA, excel based macros etc.) â€“ Nice to have not a must

Advanced problem solving and analytical skills.

Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment.

