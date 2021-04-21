SaaS Technical Support Specialist at Quantanite SA

Job Description

The opportunity

Our client is looking for a Technical Support Specialist to help delight their growing customer base and help them solve technical problems. As a Support Specialist, you will diagnose customer issues, reproduce bugs, and improve the customer experience.

Within three months, you’ll:

Dive into the companies product and solutions to learn how they all work together

Own your place in our support queue, answering all questions from customers during your active hours

Work with your technical support colleagues to solve more complex customer issues

Within six months, you’ll:

Become a product expert, answering all customer inquiries on your own.

Work with our engineers to reproduce bugs and solve interesting problems.

Take ownership of portions of our customer documentation to make sure it’s of top quality and up to date.

What you must have to be considered for the role (these things must be clear in your CV):

Significant and recent experience supporting a SaaS-based software product

Significant and recent experience in providing remote support by email

Excellent spoken and written English, which will be tested by the client

Preferred skills and background:

Available to work EST USA Times / Shifts.

2-4 years of experience in technical support by email, working directly with customers to solve technical problems, ideally with a web-based SaaS product.

Comfortable testing solutions and resolving issues when other team members are not available.

Be fully confident and comfortable dealing with English-speaking customers.

Experience with Salesforce a plus

Comfortable with ambiguity and pitching in with other projects as needed

Our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

We know that nobody’s perfect and that no one ever matches 100% with a job description. That’s okay-we’re human after all! Diversity and inclusion are core to our culture, and we’re actively committed to building a more inclusive and open workplace. No matter your background or how you identify, if you’re excited about this role, please apply today!

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Reference ID: Tech_Sup01

Salary: R12,000.00 – R14,500.00 per month

COVID-19 considerations:

All candidates are required to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol

Desired Skills:

It Support

Technical Support

Troubleshooting

Software troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Quantanite is a platform for growth, diversity, and gender equality. We offer

rewarding careers, training, and paths to promotion for talent-rich individuals,

regardless of gender, race, or background.

Our primary service delivery centers are in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Johannesburg,

South Africa. We also have offices in London, UK, and in Hyderabad, India.

You are welcome to join our workforce. Get in touch with your CV and we will

respond to you as soon as possible.

