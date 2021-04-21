Sales Consultant/CMT Executive

Our client in the Freigth sector is searching for an experienced Sales Consultant in Pretoria to join their dynamic team.
Key Responsibilities
Scheduling of new business appointments
Cold calling
Achieve individual targets
Generate new sales leads and acquire new customers
Selling of the full supply chain products
Establish customer needs, developing opportunities and expand customer base
Update weekly call report and REACH daily
Prepare and present proposals and presentations to clients
Minimum Requirements
Minimum requirement is a Matric (Grade 12) qualification
Bachelor’s Degree or similar qualification and/or experience
3 Year Corporate Sales Record (If senior position 5 years)
Need to have worked for reputable corporates
Proven track record of having made target
Industry experience advantageous – Understanding of full supply chain (Freight, International & Warehousing products)
Experience in presentation and negotiation of business solutions at senior management level
Valid Code 08 driver’s license and own reliable transport
Excellent communication skills
Skills
Sound negotiation skills
An eye for business opportunities
Ability to work independently with minimum supervision
Ability to persuade and sell
Communication and Interpersonal Skills
Problem solving and creative thinking
Strategic and Consultative Selling
Competencies
Integrity
Innovation
Drive for results
Influencing
Stress Tolerance
Communication (Verbal & Written)
Status: EE Preferred