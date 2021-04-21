Sales Representative – Retail Channel

Key Performance Areas:The successful candidate will be responsible for maintaining and developing existing market share and opening up new sales avenues within the region in order to achieve sales targets. The position requires the job holder to maintain a high level of in-store presence across the entire spectrum of the retail market channel with the objective of developing meaningful customer relationships. In addition the job holder will be expected to effectively manage trade returns, credit notes and customer complaints in a cost effective and efficient manner.

Knowledge and Skills:The minimum requirements for this position is a matric certificate, a self-disciplined individual with a minimum of 3 years related sales experience in the FMCG (Experience in Top end Retail) market including the ability to negotiate at store level. The position will require extensive travel within the region and a code 08 driver’s license is a prerequisite.

