Sales Support at FinIT Select Staffing

Sales Support

Key Performance Areas

Actioning of new store activations + deactivations which is put through change control process and managed until done.

PGS monitoring and maintenance to ensure SLA levels are met.

Day to day operational issues such as, report issues, store not connecting, will be logged on the incident system and managed until completion.

Monitoring and assigning the incidents and ensuring timeously response is given by constantly following up with the relevant resources.

Attending weekly/monthly visitor meetings with our customers in order to resolve any issues that may have arisen when required or requested by the CRM/ Sales representative.

Preparation of all documentation required for all Sales representatives prior to leaving for a meeting.

Preparation of the minutes, reports, claims, invoices to be prepared on a monthly basis in order to provide the sales representative with a pack of documents prior to them leaving for a meeting with the client.

Maintain and improve our service levels

Managing and Monitoring progress of airtime projects. This will entail liaising with project leaders and will encompass testing plus sign-off.

Crisis Management: Constantly dealing with escalations and trying to resolve with the relevant departments (From web-support, operations, customer care, etc)

Resolving Prepaid Electricity issues: queries received via telephone, fax or email from collectors, receivers and consumers.

Resolving Airtime issues

Resolving GVS issues.

Resolving all VAS issues

Assisting CRM’S with current processes/current systems, etc

Constantly assisting the technical departments of clients with terminal issues, area restrictions, server issues, etc (Be prepared to often work after hours)

Retaining the existing clients by ensuring timeously responses and excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

Keeping abreast of any new products or solution within the environment

Understanding timelines and expectations relating to the deliverables expected of you

Ensuring at all times that the client queries are resolved within a couple hours unless there is a larger issue.

Escalation to Team leader of any production incidents as well as the CRM/Sales representative and department manager of such issues.

Assisting Receiver CRM’S or Receivers with payment queries, report issues, late files, etc

Position entails being the contact point for the following:

o Web Support

o Operations

o Customer Care

o Third party support

o Third party collector and receiver support

Qualifications

Matric

Experience

Minimum 2-years office administration

Word, Excel, PowerPoint proficiency essential

The successful applicant must:

Have excellent verbal and written communication skills in order to make the client (internal and external) experience a success

Have a confident yet reassuring manner with clients at all times. Good telephone and face-to-face personal skills are essential

Have good customer service skills

Be self-driven and have high energy levels

Be organized and assertive

Be a logical thinker

Be able to work independently, under pressure and with a high level of responsibility

Be able to work overtime and on weekends when required

Desired Skills:

Administration

Sales support

CRM support

PowerPoint

MS Excel

escalations

reports

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Client / Customer Support

