Salesforce Architect

A great perm venture exists in the FMCG space in the Cape. A well established company seeks a Salesforce Architect to join their dynamic team.

Location: Stellenbosch

Purpose of role:

The Salesforce Architect will lead the ongoing development of our [URL Removed] environment. The successful candidate will have a record of success in improving processes and adoption using the [URL Removed] platform. The architect will work closely with functional leaders, organizational units, and subject matter experts to identify, develop and deploy new business processes including: CIC, Service and Sales functions; B2B and Marketing functions and our Rep mobility functionalities. This role will suit an individual with strong Salesforce Architect experience, thorough Salesforce developer skills, project management and Salesforce analyst experience. The Architect will be responsible for the Roadmap management of the overall Salesforce environments, Upgrade Management, Solution Architecture and development of our CRM platform.

Tasks and responsibilities (but not limited to)

Ensure solution enhancement and continuous improvement in area(s) of expertise.

Investigation and implementation of appropriate CRM solutions and configuring according to business requirements.

Actively manage the maintenance of the Salesforce Environments

Plan, Coordinate and manage the Upgrades of the Salesforce Environments

Complete regular internal system audits and prepare for upgrades

Ensure Integration Integrity to and from Salesforce within the “client” landscape

Manage data feeds and other integrations

Vet New Development Requests in line with Salesforce Roadmap

Coordinate the evaluation, scope and completion of new development requests

Perform development in the [URL Removed] platform where and as required

Work with our management team to establish suitable processes to support administrative, development, and change management activities

Assist in training of new users, and grow the [URL Removed] skill set across the organization

Effectively act as the liaison between our users, vendors and the application development teams

Work independently with members of the user community to define and document development requirements

Testing configured solutions and designs.

Testing of upgraded systems

Actively participate as a team member on ICT Projects.

Training and continuous improvement of our Support and Training teams

Qualifications and skills required:

Relevant post matric qualification (e.g. BComm, BSc, BEng, MSc, BCa, MCa)

Proven Salesforce administrator skills

Proven Salesforce Developer skills including but not limited to:

Experience in designing custom objects, custom fields, picklists, page layouts, workflow, approval processes, validation rules, custom tabs, reports, Visualforce pages, dashboards, and email generation according to application requirements

Proven Salesforce Architect skills

Very Strong understanding of the platform, with the ability to build custom apps and objects, formula fields, workflows, custom views, and other content of intermediate complexity

Strong understanding of [URL Removed] best practices and functionality

Strong data management abilities

Previous experience working in a SCRUM or agile environment mandatory

Strong experience in Marketing and Sales Processes in the FMCG or beverage industry.

Understanding of customer marketing concepts such as cycle activities, surveys, marketing plans, etc.

Excellent verbal, written communication and presentation skills

Strong presence and ability to work closely with all levels of users, management and different personality types

Mentors team/support members in technology and delivery of applications

Successful teamwork experience and demonstrated leadership abilities are required

Proven ability to transfer knowledge and stay aware of current trends and technical advancements in area(s) of expertise

[URL Removed] Admin certified

Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and Marketing Cloud certified

SalesForce Developer Certification

SalesForce Architect Certification

Experience with JIRA, MIRO or similar toolset preferred

Ability to work under pressure

Valid driver’s licence

Ability and means to seamlessly work from home

Desired Skills:

Salesforce architect

salesforce

salesforce developer

sales cloud

service cloud

agile

jira

miro

design custom objects

custom fields

pciklist

visualforce

CRM

Force.com

Salesforce Development

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position