A great perm venture exists in the FMCG space in the Cape. A well established company seeks a Salesforce Architect to join their dynamic team.
Location: Stellenbosch
Purpose of role:
The Salesforce Architect will lead the ongoing development of our [URL Removed] environment. The successful candidate will have a record of success in improving processes and adoption using the [URL Removed] platform. The architect will work closely with functional leaders, organizational units, and subject matter experts to identify, develop and deploy new business processes including: CIC, Service and Sales functions; B2B and Marketing functions and our Rep mobility functionalities. This role will suit an individual with strong Salesforce Architect experience, thorough Salesforce developer skills, project management and Salesforce analyst experience. The Architect will be responsible for the Roadmap management of the overall Salesforce environments, Upgrade Management, Solution Architecture and development of our CRM platform.
Tasks and responsibilities (but not limited to)
- Ensure solution enhancement and continuous improvement in area(s) of expertise.
- Investigation and implementation of appropriate CRM solutions and configuring according to business requirements.
- Actively manage the maintenance of the Salesforce Environments
- Plan, Coordinate and manage the Upgrades of the Salesforce Environments
- Complete regular internal system audits and prepare for upgrades
- Ensure Integration Integrity to and from Salesforce within the “client” landscape
- Manage data feeds and other integrations
- Vet New Development Requests in line with Salesforce Roadmap
- Coordinate the evaluation, scope and completion of new development requests
- Perform development in the [URL Removed] platform where and as required
- Work with our management team to establish suitable processes to support administrative, development, and change management activities
- Assist in training of new users, and grow the [URL Removed] skill set across the organization
- Effectively act as the liaison between our users, vendors and the application development teams
- Work independently with members of the user community to define and document development requirements
- Testing configured solutions and designs.
- Testing of upgraded systems
- Actively participate as a team member on ICT Projects.
- Training and continuous improvement of our Support and Training teams
Qualifications and skills required:
- Relevant post matric qualification (e.g. BComm, BSc, BEng, MSc, BCa, MCa)
- Proven Salesforce administrator skills
- Proven Salesforce Developer skills including but not limited to:
- Experience in designing custom objects, custom fields, picklists, page layouts, workflow, approval processes, validation rules, custom tabs, reports, Visualforce pages, dashboards, and email generation according to application requirements
- Proven Salesforce Architect skills
- Very Strong understanding of the platform, with the ability to build custom apps and objects, formula fields, workflows, custom views, and other content of intermediate complexity
- Strong understanding of [URL Removed] best practices and functionality
- Strong data management abilities
- Previous experience working in a SCRUM or agile environment mandatory
- Strong experience in Marketing and Sales Processes in the FMCG or beverage industry.
- Understanding of customer marketing concepts such as cycle activities, surveys, marketing plans, etc.
- Excellent verbal, written communication and presentation skills
- Strong presence and ability to work closely with all levels of users, management and different personality types
- Mentors team/support members in technology and delivery of applications
- Successful teamwork experience and demonstrated leadership abilities are required
- Proven ability to transfer knowledge and stay aware of current trends and technical advancements in area(s) of expertise
- [URL Removed] Admin certified
- Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and Marketing Cloud certified
- SalesForce Developer Certification
- SalesForce Architect Certification
- Experience with JIRA, MIRO or similar toolset preferred
- Ability to work under pressure
- Valid driver’s licence
- Ability and means to seamlessly work from home
Desired Skills:
- Salesforce architect
- salesforce
- salesforce developer
- sales cloud
- service cloud
- agile
- jira
- miro
- design custom objects
- custom fields
- pciklist
- visualforce
- CRM
- Force.com
- Salesforce Development
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree