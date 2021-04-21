Secutel wins information security certification

Secutel Technologies, a developer of physical security technology and provider of cloud-based solutions, has achieved the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) 27001 certification.

“With solutions that are aimed at the physical security of companies and services delivered as service (SaaS), this certification is an important demonstration of our commitment to the highest standards of internal security,” says Danny Pringle, director of Secutel.

“From the latest available survey done by ISO, Secutel is now one of an elite group of just over 70 companies in South Africa who is ISO27001 certified. Not only does the ISO certification recognize our high-security standards, but it lets our customers, partners and prospects know that we take the protection of their data extremely seriously.”

ISO is the world’s largest developer and creator of standards that specify worldwide requirements for products, services, processes, materials, and systems. ISO 27001 is the international standard developed specifically for Information Security Management Systems “ISMS), requiring that a company uses a systematic approach to managing sensitive information and ensuring data security. ISO 27001 comprises 114 control categories relating to organisational issues, human resources, IT-related controls, physical security, legal, and compliance.

Secutel’s ISO 27001 certification as audited by the BSI Group, recognises the company’s implementation of an effective information security system that complies with one of the most stringent international standards.