Senior Android Developer – REMOTE – R900k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you seeking an environment to exercise your technical expertise? My client within the consultancy space is seeking a Mobile developer who is skilled in developing Android applications using tech such as Java and Kotlin to join their UK team

You will be required to review others code to ensure delivery of high-quality functionality and participate in an environment of learning; Participates with the development team and stakeholders to plan new features and provide best estimates allowing for team to optimize outcomes that provide the most value to the customer and the organization

Key requirements:

5+ years of experience in mobile development: Java, Kotlin

4+ years of experience in general software development

Ability to troubleshoot issues/bugs in their code

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written and communicate with both clients and team members in a professional and courteous manner

Able to follow verbal and written directions/communications

Highly adaptable

Must have ability to work in a team environment

Duties:

Able to build native Android applications using Java and Kotlin

Experience in iOS development a plus

Good debugging skills

Work with design team to implement user interfaces

Supply detailed work estimates on a task-based level

Performs other related duties as required by management

Aide in training and mentoring of new and junior staff

Breaks down features into manageable stories to allow for easier coding, reviewing, testing and approval

Participates in retrospectives to gain knowledge and learning with the purpose to become a more effective team member and to build better teams and deliver continuing higher quality products

Desired Skills:

Java

Kotlin

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

