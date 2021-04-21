Senior BI Specialist

Must have:
Architect Level
? A minimum of 8 years’ experience in designing business intelligence solutions based on Inmon and Kimball methodologies
? Must have 5 year working experience with designing Star Schemas
? Must be proficient in SQL, Oracle and AIX
? Must be experienced in using SQL Developer for Oracle
? Project exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)
? Must have solid expertise in designing BI Solutions covering the ETL design, Data Models, Front end design and associated designs relating to developing a BI and Analytics solution
? Must have experience in BI Infrastructure components from Applications, Databases, Operating Systems and Networks
? Formulation and standards for the BI Ecosystem
? Data Modelling using Visio or SAP Power Designer
Qualifications/ Certification:
? A degree in Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent
Advantageous
? BI Tools certification
? Data Integration certification
? Data Warehouse certification
