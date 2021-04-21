Senior BI Specialist

Must have:

Architect Level

? A minimum of 8 years’ experience in designing business intelligence solutions based on Inmon and Kimball methodologies

? Must have 5 year working experience with designing Star Schemas

? Must be proficient in SQL, Oracle and AIX

? Must be experienced in using SQL Developer for Oracle

? Project exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)

? Must have solid expertise in designing BI Solutions covering the ETL design, Data Models, Front end design and associated designs relating to developing a BI and Analytics solution

? Must have experience in BI Infrastructure components from Applications, Databases, Operating Systems and Networks

? Formulation and standards for the BI Ecosystem

? Data Modelling using Visio or SAP Power Designer

Qualifications/ Certification:

? A degree in Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent

Advantageous

? BI Tools certification

? Data Integration certification

? Data Warehouse certification

Desired Skills:

BI

Star Schemas

SQL

Oracle

Inmon

Kimball

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position