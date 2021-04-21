Senior Bookkeeper

A newly developed company based in Kempton Park is looking for an energetic Senior Bookkeeper that can excel under pressure. A strong understanding of accounting & financial principles, processes, and practices, high attention to detail, and exceptional communications is required. Must be able to do Bookkeeping up to trial balance without assistance.

Minimum requirements:

B.Com, Honours will be an advantage.

Previous accounting experience running a full bookkeeping function up to Trial balance.

Systems knowledge – Sage will be an advantage.

Microsoft advanced excel literacy.

Key Skills and Competencies

Strong understanding of accounting & financial principles, processes, and practices.

Project management – should be able to identify and resolve problems or resolve with guidance in a timely manner and Prioritising and managing multiple tasks simultaneously

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

The Individual should have a very positive work attitude including willing to work some longer hours during peak periods.

Attention to detail and strong administrative ability: very organized and structured approach to completion of tasks.

Strong emphasis on policy and procedures and ensuring these are adhered to.

Excellent interpersonal and cross-cultural skills, which include the ability to communicate with senior management and operational staff.

Exceptional communications skills are required, which include listening and responding objectively as well as participating in discussions in meetings.

The individual should be able to work and promote teamwork, putting the success of the team above their own interest.

The individual should be able to adjust to change positively and Swift decision making and able to respond quickly to situations as they arise; high ability to multi-task and prioritise tasks

Responsible include and are not limited to:

Provide financial information to management (both financial and operational) by processing, analysing, and scrutinising accounting data.

Assist and support the Managing Director to ensure the internal controls and financial procedures are in place and adhered to.

Provide fill reconciliation of all accounting information, debtors, and creditors, as well as cashbooks.

General journals:

General Ledger Reconciliations

Compile flash results and analysis to ensure all factors impacting flash are considered.

Finalise results and prepare a final trial balance.

Supplier account reconciliation

Timeous processing of payments

Checking of invoicing pack.

Raising of invoicing to customers.

Facilitating debtors’ queries; foster and maintain a dedication to service excellence in every aspect of work carried out; ensure timeous feedback/communication to debtors.

Telephonic collection of all accounts due – Daily phoning.

Receipting of payments, raising of credit notes

Prepare the VAT, WHT, and Income Tax submissions on a monthly basis and ensure it is paid on time.

Prepare reconciliations on each tax type and compare to submitted returns as well as statements issued by tax authorities and

Prepare the annual tax packs within the agreed deadline

Adhoc reporting

Financial Controls

