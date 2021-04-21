A newly developed company based in Kempton Park is looking for an energetic Senior Bookkeeper that can excel under pressure. A strong understanding of accounting & financial principles, processes, and practices, high attention to detail, and exceptional communications is required. Must be able to do Bookkeeping up to trial balance without assistance.
Minimum requirements:
- B.Com, Honours will be an advantage.
- Previous accounting experience running a full bookkeeping function up to Trial balance.
- Systems knowledge – Sage will be an advantage.
- Microsoft advanced excel literacy.
Key Skills and Competencies
- Strong understanding of accounting & financial principles, processes, and practices.
- Project management – should be able to identify and resolve problems or resolve with guidance in a timely manner and Prioritising and managing multiple tasks simultaneously
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- The Individual should have a very positive work attitude including willing to work some longer hours during peak periods.
- Attention to detail and strong administrative ability: very organized and structured approach to completion of tasks.
- Strong emphasis on policy and procedures and ensuring these are adhered to.
- Excellent interpersonal and cross-cultural skills, which include the ability to communicate with senior management and operational staff.
- Exceptional communications skills are required, which include listening and responding objectively as well as participating in discussions in meetings.
- The individual should be able to work and promote teamwork, putting the success of the team above their own interest.
- The individual should be able to adjust to change positively and Swift decision making and able to respond quickly to situations as they arise; high ability to multi-task and prioritise tasks
Responsible include and are not limited to:
- Provide financial information to management (both financial and operational) by processing, analysing, and scrutinising accounting data.
- Assist and support the Managing Director to ensure the internal controls and financial procedures are in place and adhered to.
- Provide fill reconciliation of all accounting information, debtors, and creditors, as well as cashbooks.
- General journals:
- General Ledger Reconciliations
- Compile flash results and analysis to ensure all factors impacting flash are considered.
- Finalise results and prepare a final trial balance.
- Supplier account reconciliation
- Timeous processing of payments
- Checking of invoicing pack.
- Raising of invoicing to customers.
- Facilitating debtors’ queries; foster and maintain a dedication to service excellence in every aspect of work carried out; ensure timeous feedback/communication to debtors.
- Telephonic collection of all accounts due – Daily phoning.
- Receipting of payments, raising of credit notes
- Prepare the VAT, WHT, and Income Tax submissions on a monthly basis and ensure it is paid on time.
- Prepare reconciliations on each tax type and compare to submitted returns as well as statements issued by tax authorities and
- Prepare the annual tax packs within the agreed deadline
- Adhoc reporting
- Financial Controls
