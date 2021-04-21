Senior Design Engineer (Geometric Design) at GIBB Engineering and Architecture

The Transportation Roads and Highways division is looking for a talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Senior Design Engineer. The senior design engineer will be responsible for input into design delivery, project documentation & tender evaluation and fulfilling the role of contracts engineer on projects.

Desired Skills:

Design engineering

Geometric Roads Design

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Engineering Council of South Africa

