Senior Design Engineer (Geometric Design) at GIBB Engineering and Architecture

The Transportation Roads and Highways division is looking for a talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Senior Design Engineer. The senior design engineer will be responsible for input into design delivery, project documentation & tender evaluation and fulfilling the role of contracts engineer on projects.
Desired Skills:
- Design engineering
- Geometric Roads Design
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Engineering Council of South Africa