Senior Design Engineer (Geometric Design) at GIBB Engineering and Architecture

Apr 21, 2021

The Transportation Roads and Highways division is looking for a talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Senior Design Engineer. The senior design engineer will be responsible for input into design delivery, project documentation & tender evaluation and fulfilling the role of contracts engineer on projects.

Desired Skills:

  • Design engineering
  • Geometric Roads Design

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Engineering Council of South Africa

