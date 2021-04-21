Senior DevOps Engineer at Datonomy Solutions

The company’s longstanding history and unquestionable success in the financial services industry, provides a solid foundation for expansion of its digital platform. In support of this, the Data and Enterprise Services is a dynamic team within the Digital and Data division. We seek to create seamless and personalized experiences for our 13 million customers globally. Its core purpose is to design, implement and support key datasets that provides structured and timely access to actionable business information whilst championing the needs of the customer always. The Digital & Data team applies customer-focused design thinking, data management, cloud engineering, agile and lean development methodologies, and continuous delivery practices in its [URL Removed] team’s primary focus is to build and establish the data platform capability by applying industry knowledge, best practices and innovative ideas to take Old Mutual into the future through the use of best of the breed technologies and applied thinking and processes on its strategic journey to the [URL Removed] complement the existing cross-functional team, the company is looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer who will design and implement scalable and robust solutions to support the data engineering capability. This role will be responsible for designing, implementing and operationalising the environment within Data Platform. This thought leader will use best practices in cloud engineering, data management and data storage to continue our drive to optimize the way that data is stored, consumed and ultimately democratized. The incumbent will also collaborate with stakeholders across the organisation with use of the DevOps practices to facilitate the improvement in the way that data is stored and [URL Removed] AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITIES:

Request For Change (RFC) management in Amazon Managed Services (AMS) (logging, escalation, resolution)

Provisioning infrastructure in AWS (via RFC process, CloudFormation, Console)

AWS Security Managament (authoring IAM security policies, logging security requests, user management)

Infrastructure As Code (development of CloudFormation templates )

Development, deployment and management of CICD (Continuous Integration Continuous Deployment ) pipelines.

Linux and Windows System Administration within AWS (SSH, RDP).

New AWS account creation and initial setup (networking and VPC setup)

FinOps – AWS Cost Management and Optimisation.

Maintenance and Support of Alation – the Enterprise Data Catalog:

Installation of new functionality

Upgrading the software

Liaising with IT Security for permissions

Migrate from prod – dev, or dev – prod

Data promotions

Diagnose internet issues eg vpc issues, networking issues

ROLE & QUALIFICATIONS REQUIREMENTS5+ years IT work experience and 2+ years of experience in a senior technical position in a relevant role e.g. System Administrator, Network Engineer, DevOps Engineer, Cloud Engineer.

Tertiary qualification in ANY of the following:

Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science

Technical IT diploma from a recognised IT training institution

International IT certification e.g. MCSE, RHCE, CCNA, AWS Engineer

System administration experience at a senior level is [URL Removed] proficiency and and experience in: Linux System Administration (e.g. LAMP, BASH scripting)Networking (e.g. LAN, WAN, DNS, TCP/IP, Routing, NAT)Firewall and Network Security (e.g. ACL, Port Filtering, Forward/Reverse Proxy)Windows System Administration (AD, DNS, DHCP, GPO)Python / shell experiencePutty and winscpNeed to know bash, python and linux centos commandsUnderstanding AMS bastion EC2 access and making machines talk to each otherUnderstanding networking, AMS VPC, HTTPS, SMTP, internet-of-things,Amazon AWS

EC2

VPC, Transit Gateway

S3

IAM

Infrastructure As Code (e.g. CloudFormation)

CodeCommit, CodePipeline, CodeBuild

Advantageous AWS experience

Glue

LAMBDA

DynamoDB

RDS (MS SQL, Oracle)

Landing Zone, Control Tower

AMS

Experience with Dev/OPS architecture, implementation and [URL Removed] of Engineering and Operational Excellence using standard methodologies. Best practices in software engineering, data management, data storage, data computing and distributed systems to solve business problems with [URL Removed] AWS cost management, billing resolution and cost optimisationExperience in applying SAFe/Scrum/Kanban [URL Removed] problem solving skills: The ability to exercise judgment in solving technical, operational, and organizational challenges, to identify issues proactively, to present solutions and options leading to [URL Removed] and communication: working with clients, designers, architects, development team(s)

Strategic

Leading with Influence

Innovation

Execution

Customer First

Personal Mastery (Learning)

Trouble shoot

Problem Solving

Data Management

Working with ambiguity

Working independently and within a team

Employer & Job Benefits:

Market related

