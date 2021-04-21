Senior Manager Regional Sales Operations

- To drive the implementation of an effective regional sales strategy and lead the Indirect Channels & Corporate sales team to meet and exceed agreed sales targets.
- To oversee regional operations strategy implementation essential to sales force productivity, including but not limited to planning, reporting, quota setting and management, sales process optimization, sales job design, sales training, sales program implementation, sales compensation design and administration, and recruiting and selection of sales force talent.
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
- Minimum of 4-year tertiary qualification
- Masters advantageous
- Fluent in English
- Min 7 years of relevant work experience in a global / multinational business environment (understanding of emerging and mature markets advantageous)
- Manager track record of 5 years or more, with at least 3 years in relevant sector/industry
- Experience in leading change / transformation (marketing) at an operational level advantageous
- Experience in continuous improvement through the implementation of best practices
- Worked across diverse cultures and geographies advantageous
POSITION OUTPUTS
Strategy Development and Implementation:
- Drive the effective implementation of the company’s Regional Sales Operations strategy, with emphasis on client experience (internal and external), ensuring maximum effectiveness, profitability, and customer experience, loyalty, and retention
- Provide direction, structure, business plans and support and ensure these are in line with the overall company strategy, divisional goals, and market needs and requirements
- Identify required resources, personnel and funding to achieve the divisional goals
Governance:
- Ad hoc, operational and tactical meeting:
- Set up / participate in ad hoc and operational meetings
- Participate and provide input into tactical meetings
- Report at process and functional level
- Escalations:
- Manage and resolve escalations that have impact on critical path of service delivery
- Escalate issues that will result in significant time, scope, employee/customer or cost impacts if not resolved
- Manage and provide solutions to issues that require formal resolution
- Consumer Business Operational:
- Set up and manage project status meetings
- Review and identify key risks, issues, and dependencies and set mitigation actions
- Manage budgets
- Sign off / make decisions regarding operational changes
- Consumer Business Tactical:
- Keep abreast of global and local best practice and make recommendations on leveraging opportunities to the General Manager, Mass and Youth segment;
- Provide input into the review of all projects initiated
- Review key risks, issues, and dependencies and set mitigation actions
- Manage budget
- Performance:
- Review the team’s performance against agreed KPIs and compliance to SLAs, make recommendations for improvement and implement approved initiatives to ensure enhanced team performance
- Create and monitor plan for continuous improvement
Reporting:
- Report on a monthly and quarterly basis to management relating to the Mass and Youth segment customer base and progress made within the CVM sub-division, in accordance with the measurement metrics set by the organisation
- Report on an ad hoc basis on specific projects as and when necessary
Budgets:
- Manage, monitor and control the budgetary needs of the sub-division in line with business objectives
- Manage project or initiative budgets in line with business objectives
Operational Delivery:
- Regional Sales Operations Management:
- Drive the implementation of the Direct and Indirect regional sales strategy for the company, ensuring that constant and clear communication cascades into all required positions and initiates action aligned to strategy objectives and overall strategy achievement;
- Drive the implementation and execution of the regional sales strategy aligned an FMCG model based on regionalisation of sales and distribution including operational and business targets (planning, routing, and monitoring);
- Make recommendations as and when required pertaining to tactics for increasing the company’s market share to GM Sales & GM Segments;
- Using Regional Sales Operations performance data analyse trends pertaining to the effectiveness of operations, and benchmark predicted performance. Compare predicted and actual operations performance, and make further recommendations pertaining to business development and sales enhancement in order to maximise performance;
- Work closely with the Regional Sales Managers to ensure the organisation’s Direct and Indirect Channels, and Corporate sales targets are achieved, identifying potential bottlenecks and ensuring mitigation actions are in place to resolve them;
- Take ownership for ensuring the development of a customer-centric orientation amongst the Direct and Indirect Channels & Corporate sales staff, leading to improved customer experience, loyalty and retention;
- With a deep knowledge and understanding of Regional Sales Operations, give specialised input into organisational activities, which impact Regional Operations, ensuring that the focus remains on customer-centricity and maximising sales performance;
- Provide insight into corrective actions if necessary, and effectively manage non-compliance;
- Drive the implementation enabling technologies, including CRM, to field sales teams;
- Monitor the company’s compliance with required standards for maintaining CRM data. Work closely with sales management to optimise the effectiveness of the company’s sales technology investments;
- Work closely with the product development group to suggest product/device/service refinements based on inputs from customers;
- Coordinate the execution of Regional Sales Operations’ work programs and plans in accordance with the Regional Sales strategy and the over-arching the company strategy;
- Develop and drive the implementation of the Regional Sales Operations’ framework;
- Work closely with sales management to inspect sales process quality and prioritise opportunities for improvement and assist sales management in understanding process bottlenecks and inconsistencies;
- Facilitate an organisation of continuous process improvement;
- Keep abreast of local and global best practices and make recommendations on how this impacts the sales division’s role;
- Ensure that all Regional Sales Operations actions and targets are aligned to, and support the overall strategy of Direct and Indirect Sales Channels;
- Monitor the sales performance per region, per segment and channel, to identify underperformance and to develop mitigation plans or, if required, drive change of regional strategy;
- Drive revenue growth, market share and profitability, through the effective coordination between the regions and the channels, in order to optimize sales and market coverage;
- Collaboration / Coordination:
- Establish and maintain sound relationships with and liaise / communicate appropriately with Finance, Supply Chain, Marketing and all the Consumer functions in order to effectively manage the cross-functional nature of Sales Operations
- Manage inter-functional relations to ensure synergy across the various sub-divisions;
- Ensure collaboration with other sub- sub-divisions and departments to enhance key elements of the consumer function;
- Work collaboratively across the function to define implementation plans and deliver customer specific offers across various channels with a focus on channel efficiency and profitability, and customer retention and loyalty;
- Liaise with the other Sales and Distribution sub-functions division in enabling value propositions, managing product platforms, and defining effective channels;
- Ensure team collaborates with Quality Assurance and Internal Audit teams to perform periodic quality and process audits.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
