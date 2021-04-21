Our client is looking for an Amazing Senior Support Consultant to join their team.
The candidate will be working on their internal team, so if you want to grow your skills in the sports and entertainment industry, this role is for you.
Skills and Experience Required:
- Strong troubleshooting skills
- Experience with Data Analytics in RDMS(SQL) and Document Data Engines(Cosmos/Mongo).
- Knowledge of basic Linux commands
- Knowledge of Azure DevOps (CI/CD) tools and processes.
- Preferably C# oriented (.Net/ASP.Net)
- Experience with Data Integration systems
- Knowledge of content management systems.
- Experience with Cloud Environments (Azure)
- Knowledge of client server applications
Other Skills/Experience:
- Must have monitoring skills
- Good Customer facing communication skills
- Focused under pressure
- Willing to provide standby support
- Passion for technology
- Good Sports Knowledge would be advantageous
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma