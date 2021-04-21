Senior Support Consultant

Our client is looking for an Amazing Senior Support Consultant to join their team.

The candidate will be working on their internal team, so if you want to grow your skills in the sports and entertainment industry, this role is for you.

Skills and Experience Required:

Strong troubleshooting skills

Experience with Data Analytics in RDMS(SQL) and Document Data Engines(Cosmos/Mongo).

Knowledge of basic Linux commands

Knowledge of Azure DevOps (CI/CD) tools and processes.

Preferably C# oriented (.Net/ASP.Net)

Experience with Data Integration systems

Knowledge of content management systems.

Experience with Cloud Environments (Azure)

Knowledge of client server applications

Other Skills/Experience:

Must have monitoring skills

Good Customer facing communication skills

Focused under pressure

Willing to provide standby support

Passion for technology

Good Sports Knowledge would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Data Analytics

RDMS

SQL

Cosmos

Mongo

Linux

Azure

C#

.NET

ASP.Net

Data Integration

Cloud

Server applications

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

