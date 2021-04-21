Service Agent

Apr 21, 2021

  • Log all customer calls on daily list
  • Liaise with technicians regarding call outs
  • Manage customer relationships
  • Liaise and update stores on all call outs and delays
  • Establish customer satisfaction level after all visits
  • Rating of sub-contractors performance
  • Ordering of correct stock
  • Acceptance of quotes
  • Checking of job cards
  • Invoicing
  • Creditors

Skills requirements/Attributes

  • Basic telephone etiquette
  • Admin and clerical skills
  • General accounts exp
  • Technical ability/understanding
  • Communication
  • Excel
  • Syspro/Pastel knowledge

Desired Skills:

  • Creditors
  • Customer Relations
  • liase with technicians
  • logging calls
  • quotes
  • job cards
  • Invoicing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

