Service Agent

- Log all customer calls on daily list
- Liaise with technicians regarding call outs
- Manage customer relationships
- Liaise and update stores on all call outs and delays
- Establish customer satisfaction level after all visits
- Rating of sub-contractors performance
- Ordering of correct stock
- Acceptance of quotes
- Checking of job cards
- Invoicing
- Creditors
Skills requirements/Attributes
- Basic telephone etiquette
- Admin and clerical skills
- General accounts exp
- Technical ability/understanding
- Communication
- Excel
- Syspro/Pastel knowledge
Desired Skills:
- Creditors
- Customer Relations
- liase with technicians
- logging calls
- quotes
- job cards
- Invoicing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric