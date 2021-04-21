Skills Development Facilitator

SKILLS DEVELOPMENT / TRAINING ADMINISTRATOR (CPT)

Plan, support and administer, disseminate and act as champion on skills development initiatives. In addition, the Skills development Administrator will assist in the smooth running of the training initiatives by liaising with key stakeholders (internal and external), managing databases, executing the administrative function with precision and strict adherence to the budget and ensuring the smooth and effective running of training programs, to the highest possible standards.

Maintain internal and external Training Database

Manage internal Learning Programmes funded/unfunded (Learnerships

Apprenticeship Programmes, Mentorship Programs

Coordination, scheduling and oversight of Training activities

Work within policies and procedures and in compliance with all BBBEE/ TAX/ EE/ SD Legislation and keep abreast of all changes with regard to learning and development best practice and requirements.

Compliance and monitoring of the BBBEE (Skills Development section) scorecard system and ensure that the company requirements are maintained and updated timeously

Ensure maintenance and updating of training administration and database

Review BEE scoring results, identify improvement areas and work with relevant stakeholders to implement action plans to secure improved [URL Removed] as consultant to internal stakeholders on skills development matters

Conduct and facilitate training needs analysis and record keeping

Annual development, submission, implementation and monitoring of WSP and ATRMerSeta NSDM and administration as Skills Development Facilitator (SDF)

Coordination and participate in Transformation Committee Forums Company Resource Management.

Required Qualification – Driver’s LicenseMatric / Grade 12Tertiary Qualification in HR ODETDP or related qualification (advantageous) Certified SDF (completed SDF Course/Certificate – Mandatory)

Required Knowledge – Previous experience in managing Learning Programmes (Learnerships/Apprenticeships)

Sound knowledge of SDA and SETA functionsWSP and ATR compilation

Conducting Needs Analysis

Previous SETA and provider networking experience

Strong Computer Literacy skill

Desired Skills:

skills development

needs analysis

SETA

learnerships

Rehab

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Leading Cape Town based company is looking for an experienced Skills Development Facilitator/Trainer to join their team.

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

pension

