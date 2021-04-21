Spares Administrator

Key Performance Areas:

Administration Work

Quotation for RFQ’s from Customers

Loading of Sales Order when Customer PO is received

Creating Delivery Notes

Creating Invoicing for Customers and e-mailing said Invoices

Filing, Scanning & Uploads to SAP

Dealing with Queries from Customers

Arrange collections for Local and International Shipments.

Following up on deliveries that are late

Ensure Delivery POD is received and uploaded to SAP, after being scanned in

Assisting Finance with outstanding payments

Assisting External & Internal Auditors with request in regards to Spares Department

Request, within reason, from Supervisor or Manager

Adhoc tasks

Stock

Monthly Stock Take – 4 different locations

Issuing Stock to Projects

Booking in and out of Stock for various reasons

Year-end Stock Take with External Auditors & Internal Auditors

Writing off of obsolete stock

Requirements:

Minimum of Matric

Additional studies is welcome in the direction suited to this position

2 years’ experience in Administration Work and Stock

Excellent Organisational Skills

Microsoft Office; Internet; SAP Experience advantageous

Very good verbal and written communication skills

Technical knowledge would be Advantageous

Some knowledge in the use of shipping and courier services would be advantageous

