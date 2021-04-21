Spares Administrator

Key Performance Areas:
Administration Work
Quotation for RFQ’s from Customers
Loading of Sales Order when Customer PO is received
Creating Delivery Notes
Creating Invoicing for Customers and e-mailing said Invoices
Filing, Scanning & Uploads to SAP
Dealing with Queries from Customers
Arrange collections for Local and International Shipments.
Following up on deliveries that are late
Ensure Delivery POD is received and uploaded to SAP, after being scanned in
Assisting Finance with outstanding payments
Assisting External & Internal Auditors with request in regards to Spares Department
Request, within reason, from Supervisor or Manager
Adhoc tasks
Stock
Monthly Stock Take – 4 different locations
Issuing Stock to Projects
Booking in and out of Stock for various reasons
Year-end Stock Take with External Auditors & Internal Auditors
Writing off of obsolete stock
Requirements:
Minimum of Matric
Additional studies is welcome in the direction suited to this position
2 years’ experience in Administration Work and Stock
Excellent Organisational Skills
Microsoft Office; Internet; SAP Experience advantageous
Very good verbal and written communication skills
Technical knowledge would be Advantageous
Some knowledge in the use of shipping and courier services would be advantageous