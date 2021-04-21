Splunk Project Specialist – Menlyn/ Semi Remote – R700 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Recognised internationally, this Leading First Class Motoring House is URGENTLY scouting for a talented Splunk Onboarding Project Specialist to join their amazing technical team that are responsible for creating a scalable and reliable data platform for investigating, monitoring, analysing, and acting on real-time data.

You will be responsible for Onboarding of projects to Splunk PaaS as well as define and advise project teams on strategies for application development, processes, and data onboarding on the Splunk Platform.

This is your chance to up your skill on cutting edge technologies and take your career to the next level!! Don’t miss out on this opportunity.

Requirements:

8+ years

Splunk

Cloud

PaaS

SPL

Reference Number for this position is GZ52786 which is a long term contract position based in Menlyn offering a contract rate of between R550 and R700 PH negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

