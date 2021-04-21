SQL Developer

We are looking for a SQL/ BI Developer to join our Cape Town based team on an initial contract basis. The environment you’d be working in is a BAU maintenance and support environment and not a project space. If this is an environment you thrive in and would like to work in, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Initial contract position

Level: Intermediate or higher

Location: Cape Town

Environment: High pressured, on the go BAU support area. The environment is highly complex with a lot of integration between systems that are core to the business. A mix of legacy technology and new technology.

It’s a maintenance environment where solving problems are paramount. Someone from a BAU maintenance and support environment will do well in this environment.

The ideal person will be a fast-thinking and fast-acting, problem solver.

You will work with a team of 3 other SQL developers.

Deep understanding of SQL, preferably in a SQL Server environment

Deep understanding of SSIS

Deep understanding of C#, and can build services

Have an understanding of web development

Learn more/Apply for this position