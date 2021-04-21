SQL Developer

We are looking for a SQL/ BI Developer to join our Cape Town based team on an initial contract basis. The environment you’d be working in is a BAU maintenance and support environment and not a project space. If this is an environment you thrive in and would like to work in, please get in contact.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Initial contract position
Level: Intermediate or higher
Location: Cape Town
- Environment: High pressured, on the go BAU support area. The environment is highly complex with a lot of integration between systems that are core to the business. A mix of legacy technology and new technology.
- It’s a maintenance environment where solving problems are paramount. Someone from a BAU maintenance and support environment will do well in this environment.
- The ideal person will be a fast-thinking and fast-acting, problem solver.
- You will work with a team of 3 other SQL developers.
- Deep understanding of SQL, preferably in a SQL Server environment
- Deep understanding of SSIS
- Deep understanding of C#, and can build services
- Have an understanding of web development