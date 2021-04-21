S&SD System Analyst

An Internal Mining Company has a 12 month contract position for a Safety and Sustainable Development Systems Analyst. Traveling will be part of the position

To ensure the run of new systems, enhancement of existing systems and monitoring of the overall systems environment within the global Safety and Sustainable Development function

– Apply technical and business process knowledge and serve as an expert in terms of recommending and driving technical and process improvements

– Perform System Analysis and Integration for projects, new demands including system enhancements

– Compile detailed application specifications and standards

– Deliver client service functions, including strategy, support for Safety and Sustainable Development, quality of service and operations

– Act as a key member of programme and project teams

– Recommend and drive process improvements

– Manage technical specialists team members

– Manage and supervise contractors and vendors

– Provide input into the standard catalogue of applications and services in the area of responsibility

– Work closely with industry peers and suppliers to ensure that best practice is applied throughout AA

