Stock Controller

Apr 21, 2021

Our client in the FMCG industry, has an opportunity available for a Stock Controller to be based in the Clayville area.

Requirements:

  • Grade 12 or equivalent NQF4
  • Relevant experience in applying job related concepts, techniques and processes at the required level
  • Business English: Fluent
  • Computer literacy (Intermediate)
  • Code 08 Driver’s license
  • Work shifts/weekends/public holidays

KPAs:

  • Place maintenance stock orders
  • Investigate and action un-costed stock orders
  • Coordinate new stock admissions
  • Investigate and provide feedback on out-of-stock
  • Coordinate cycle counts and stock takes
  • Submit management reports
  • Ensure data/ transactions are properly recorded and entered into the Company’s stock management system

If you have not heard from us within 7 business days, please regard your application unsuccessful.

