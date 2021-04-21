Stock Controller

Our client in the FMCG industry, has an opportunity available for a Stock Controller to be based in the Clayville area.

Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent NQF4

Relevant experience in applying job related concepts, techniques and processes at the required level

Business English: Fluent

Computer literacy (Intermediate)

Code 08 Driver’s license

Work shifts/weekends/public holidays

KPAs:

Place maintenance stock orders

Investigate and action un-costed stock orders

Coordinate new stock admissions

Investigate and provide feedback on out-of-stock

Coordinate cycle counts and stock takes

Submit management reports

Ensure data/ transactions are properly recorded and entered into the Company’s stock management system

If you have not heard from us within 7 business days, please regard your application unsuccessful.

