Our client in the FMCG industry, has an opportunity available for a Stock Controller to be based in the Clayville area.
Requirements:
- Grade 12 or equivalent NQF4
- Relevant experience in applying job related concepts, techniques and processes at the required level
- Business English: Fluent
- Computer literacy (Intermediate)
- Code 08 Driver’s license
- Work shifts/weekends/public holidays
KPAs:
- Place maintenance stock orders
- Investigate and action un-costed stock orders
- Coordinate new stock admissions
- Investigate and provide feedback on out-of-stock
- Coordinate cycle counts and stock takes
- Submit management reports
- Ensure data/ transactions are properly recorded and entered into the Company’s stock management system
