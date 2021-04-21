Stock Controller

Apr 21, 2021

Our client who is a leading fuel management solutions service provider is urgently looking to employ a Stock Controller at their organization

Location: Bedfordview (Cyrildene), Gauteng

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • 3 years of experience as a stock controller
  • Stock control experience in the fuel management industry will be an added advantage

Responsibilities:

  • Forecasting Supply and Demand to prevent overstocking/understocking
  • Ordering, Replenishing, Purchasing Stock
  • Purchase Orders and Processing CSW’s
  • Manage purchasing orders for incoming equipment, services, and supplies
  • Verify receipts and confirm purchase contents and orders are complete
  • Ensure supplied stocks meets demand
  • Keep track of inventory and supplies that need restocking / Stock Take
  • Prepare inventory for installations, deliveries, and shipping
  • Track and ensure deliveries are received
  • Compile reports inventory and supply balances
  • Make note of damaged inventory
  • Maintain records of purchases, pricing, and other important data
  • Updating Supplier Databases
  • Minimum Stock Preparation
  • Assemble, Test and Repair Smartfuel Hardware
  • Trouble Shooting / Technical Diagnostics
  • Document, Maintain and Improve Production Procedures
  • Shipping and overseas orders, tracking and receiving
  • Deliver/pick up stock
  • Fully installed Smartfuel systems, operating effectively, well serviced, and maintained beyond the clients’ expectations

