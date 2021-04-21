Our client who is a leading fuel management solutions service provider is urgently looking to employ a Stock Controller at their organization
Location: Bedfordview (Cyrildene), Gauteng
Requirements:
- Matric
- 3 years of experience as a stock controller
- Stock control experience in the fuel management industry will be an added advantage
Responsibilities:
- Forecasting Supply and Demand to prevent overstocking/understocking
- Ordering, Replenishing, Purchasing Stock
- Purchase Orders and Processing CSW’s
- Manage purchasing orders for incoming equipment, services, and supplies
- Verify receipts and confirm purchase contents and orders are complete
- Ensure supplied stocks meets demand
- Keep track of inventory and supplies that need restocking / Stock Take
- Prepare inventory for installations, deliveries, and shipping
- Track and ensure deliveries are received
- Compile reports inventory and supply balances
- Make note of damaged inventory
- Maintain records of purchases, pricing, and other important data
- Updating Supplier Databases
- Minimum Stock Preparation
- Assemble, Test and Repair Smartfuel Hardware
- Trouble Shooting / Technical Diagnostics
- Document, Maintain and Improve Production Procedures
- Shipping and overseas orders, tracking and receiving
- Deliver/pick up stock
- Fully installed Smartfuel systems, operating effectively, well serviced, and maintained beyond the clients’ expectations