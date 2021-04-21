Stock Controller

Our client who is a leading fuel management solutions service provider is urgently looking to employ a Stock Controller at their organization

Location: Bedfordview (Cyrildene), Gauteng

Requirements:

Matric

3 years of experience as a stock controller

Stock control experience in the fuel management industry will be an added advantage

Responsibilities:

Forecasting Supply and Demand to prevent overstocking/understocking

Ordering, Replenishing, Purchasing Stock

Purchase Orders and Processing CSW’s

Manage purchasing orders for incoming equipment, services, and supplies

Verify receipts and confirm purchase contents and orders are complete

Ensure supplied stocks meets demand

Keep track of inventory and supplies that need restocking / Stock Take

Prepare inventory for installations, deliveries, and shipping

Track and ensure deliveries are received

Compile reports inventory and supply balances

Make note of damaged inventory

Maintain records of purchases, pricing, and other important data

Updating Supplier Databases

Minimum Stock Preparation

Assemble, Test and Repair Smartfuel Hardware

Trouble Shooting / Technical Diagnostics

Document, Maintain and Improve Production Procedures

Shipping and overseas orders, tracking and receiving

Deliver/pick up stock

Fully installed Smartfuel systems, operating effectively, well serviced, and maintained beyond the clients’ expectations

Learn more/Apply for this position