Strategic Account Manager – Enterprise Office Automation at Dawning Truth

Top Enterprise Office Automation firm seeks Strategic Account Manager – Enterprise Office Automation. To sell Office Automation Solutions to large corporates.

Non-Negotiables (We will check):

BEE: Open to all races

Growing Existing Enterprise Accounts

Complex needs analysis & proposal construction

Complex asset financing arrangements

Dealing with C-Level – CEO, CFO, CIO

Results Orientated

Take Accountability Person

5 years Enterprise Office Automation Sales

5 years Account Management of Large Enterprise Accounts

5 years Complex asset financing arrangements

5 years Dealing with C-Level – CEO, CFO, CIO

What the person must be able to do:

This role is in the Enterprise Office Automation sector. All duties would take place in this context.

Account Management of large Corporate Clients – Hunt within the Account

Complex Needs Analysis

Manage Complex Deal Financing

Deal with C-Levels – CEO, CFO, CIO

Board Level Presentations

Key Job Deliverables:

Revenue Growth in Assigned Accounts

Close Enterprise Deals

Make Large Targets

Background work experience:

BCom Marketing or BCom Finance preferred

Advantageous: Finance Background

Personality Summary:

High Driver – Ambitious, Results Orientated Go-getter. Self-Starter. Makes things happen.

Moderate Administrative – Good with procedures, processes and best practices.

Adv: Moderate Analytical – Strong with analysis, metrics, data and fact based decision making.

Benefits of this Role:

Independent work culture

Industry leader

You can make your mark here

Reports to: Sales Manager

Location: Sandton, Johannesburg

Salary: Market Related. In the Range of R400K to R600K per annum. Highly exceptional more senior candidates may be considered.

Type: Permanent

Start: ASAP

Reference: j720

Email: [Email Address Removed]

