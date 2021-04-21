Strategic Account Manager – Enterprise Office Automation at Dawning Truth

Strategic Account Manager – Enterprise Office Automation
Top Enterprise Office Automation firm seeks Strategic Account Manager – Enterprise Office Automation. To sell Office Automation Solutions to large corporates.
Non-Negotiables (We will check):
-
BEE: Open to all races
-
Growing Existing Enterprise Accounts
- Complex needs analysis & proposal construction
- Complex asset financing arrangements
- Dealing with C-Level – CEO, CFO, CIO
- Results Orientated
- Take Accountability Person
- 5 years Enterprise Office Automation Sales
- 5 years Account Management of Large Enterprise Accounts
- 5 years Complex asset financing arrangements
- 5 years Dealing with C-Level – CEO, CFO, CIO
What the person must be able to do:
This role is in the Enterprise Office Automation sector. All duties would take place in this context.
- Account Management of large Corporate Clients – Hunt within the Account
- Complex Needs Analysis
- Manage Complex Deal Financing
- Deal with C-Levels – CEO, CFO, CIO
- Board Level Presentations
Key Job Deliverables:
- Revenue Growth in Assigned Accounts
- Close Enterprise Deals
- Make Large Targets
Background work experience:
- BCom Marketing or BCom Finance preferred
- Advantageous: Finance Background
Personality Summary:
- High Driver – Ambitious, Results Orientated Go-getter. Self-Starter. Makes things happen.
- Moderate Administrative – Good with procedures, processes and best practices.
- Adv: Moderate Analytical – Strong with analysis, metrics, data and fact based decision making.
Benefits of this Role:
- Independent work culture
- Industry leader
- You can make your mark here
Reports to: Sales Manager
Location: Sandton, Johannesburg
Salary: Market Related. In the Range of R400K to R600K per annum. Highly exceptional more senior candidates may be considered.
Type: Permanent
Start: ASAP
Reference: j720
Common questions (Please Read)
-
Is the role current?
Yes
-
How do I apply for the job?
Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
We don’t take faxes or walk ins.
-
How do I know if you got my CV?
We will send a standard confirmation response to all CVs received. If you do not receive our response, first check your spam folder or resend your CV.
If there is still an issue with sending your CV, please WhatsApp: [Phone Number Removed];. (WhatsApp please, don’t call we can’t assist telephonically)
-
I don’t see your email address or the email address bounces?
Apply through the career portal you saw the ad on. They will email your CV to us.
-
I’m not suited to this role, but I want to be on your database.
Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
-
Do you offer internships?
No.
-
I want to try and circumvent your process?
Bad idea. Your CV will most likely be lost and you will most likely be forgotten about (we talk to too many people to remember them all). Also your CV will not be added to our database for future roles. So you will probably end up not even being considered for the role.
We don’t play favourites. All CVs are responded to. We want the most suitable people for the job. If you are good, we will take notice and contact you for an interview.
