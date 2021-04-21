Systems Specialist Infrastructure at iOCO

The Role: Essential Functions:
- Ensure all systems are online, accessible and operating under correct load parameters defined by the client and operational team.
- Ensure all systems are performing correctly as per the industry best practices and configurations
- Ensure all escalations are actioned and production is returned to a normal state within the SLA time frame.
- Limit the number of recurring / reopened calls to ensure that the user is satisfied with the service provision.
- Monitoring and responding to alerts generated by the monitoring systems.
- Managing & remediation of calls within client defined SLA.
- Ensure that no calls are over 10 working Days. Ensure that all calls over 10 working days are escalated to ensure closure. All calls to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details.
- Ensure that all deadlines are met in accordance with deadlines set.
- Adhere to both the Change Management Process and Incident Management Process.
- Provide input into the SLA documentation monthly
- Assist in troubleshooting all the supported tooling software technologies.
- Conduct comparison checks to ensure operating system software version compliance in environments.
- Conduct research on emerging products, services, protocols, and standards in supported operating systems.
- Assessing client??s infrastructure and applications against standards and best practice methods.
- Performing the addition and removal of operating systems in accordance with instructions given.
- Configuring and managing user profile services / access roles on the operating systems
- Ensuring roles and features are functioning correctly in accordance with the agreed parameters.
- Ensure security hardening policies are applied and updated as per the security policies of the client.
- Ensure patch compliance levels are adhered to and assisting with troubleshooting of patch failures.
- Assist in planning new deployments of operating systems in a client??s environment by ensure the correct specifications and recommendations for the solution is provided
- Audit a client environment to ensure that it continuously meets standards and best practices
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- Soft Skills
- A+, N+
- ITIL Foundation V4
Preferred Qualifications:
- ITIL Advanced
- Computer science/IT Degree or Diploma
- Business Administration qualification
- Technical IT Qualification
- MCSE
- Cloud Technologies Qualifications
Experience required:
- Function related experience: 6+ Years
- 6+ years in an IT Support/Server Engineer role
- Servers patching and configuration
- Extensive experience in managing servers
- Configuring and troubleshooting servers operating systems