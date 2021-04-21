Technical Lead

Apr 21, 2021

Top new Fintech Startup in Financial Services and Banking is looking for a Technical Lead to be the front runner in their journey to success

Key Responsibilities:

  • Works on incidents, Analysis application issues/logs, does impact analysis and post incident reviews,
  • Maintains security of the platform
  • Contribute to product & feature discussion with PM and other stake holders.
  • Handles/manages deployments, download times & peak & off-peak hours initiatives.
  • Automates repeated jobs, develops tools to improve efficiency, enhances the knowledge base
  • Ready to be on call for 24×7 for production system and issues.

Qualifications & Experience

  • 6-10yrs Experience
  • Strong experience in Unix/Linux/Windows based Operating systems
  • Experience in debugging web applications – Memory utilization, Analysis of thread dumps, heap dumps
  • Experience in monitoring cloud systems
  • Understanding of postgreSQL database, Analysing issues due to DB load/failures,
  • AWR report analysis, understanding of concepts like blocking locks , query execution plans
  • Managing & good troubleshooting skills in AWS – S3, SNS, lambda, EC2, VPC etc
  • Good troubleshooting skills and knowledge of Docker based systems
  • Shell Scripting
  • Knowledge about different networking concepts and components, knowledge on “how Load balancing works” is a must
  • Knowledge on microservices etc
  • Knowledge in APM tools (New Relic), monitoring tools
  • Knowledge on ELK

