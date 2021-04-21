Technical Lead

Top new Fintech Startup in Financial Services and Banking is looking for a Technical Lead to be the front runner in their journey to success

Key Responsibilities:

Works on incidents, Analysis application issues/logs, does impact analysis and post incident reviews,

Maintains security of the platform

Contribute to product & feature discussion with PM and other stake holders.

Handles/manages deployments, download times & peak & off-peak hours initiatives.

Automates repeated jobs, develops tools to improve efficiency, enhances the knowledge base

Ready to be on call for 24×7 for production system and issues.

Qualifications & Experience

6-10yrs Experience

Strong experience in Unix/Linux/Windows based Operating systems

Experience in debugging web applications – Memory utilization, Analysis of thread dumps, heap dumps

Experience in monitoring cloud systems

Understanding of postgreSQL database, Analysing issues due to DB load/failures,

AWR report analysis, understanding of concepts like blocking locks , query execution plans

Managing & good troubleshooting skills in AWS – S3, SNS, lambda, EC2, VPC etc

Good troubleshooting skills and knowledge of Docker based systems

Shell Scripting

Knowledge about different networking concepts and components, knowledge on “how Load balancing works” is a must

Knowledge on microservices etc

Knowledge in APM tools (New Relic), monitoring tools

Knowledge on ELK

Learn more/Apply for this position