Top new Fintech Startup in Financial Services and Banking is looking for a Technical Lead to be the front runner in their journey to success
Key Responsibilities:
- Works on incidents, Analysis application issues/logs, does impact analysis and post incident reviews,
- Maintains security of the platform
- Contribute to product & feature discussion with PM and other stake holders.
- Handles/manages deployments, download times & peak & off-peak hours initiatives.
- Automates repeated jobs, develops tools to improve efficiency, enhances the knowledge base
- Ready to be on call for 24×7 for production system and issues.
Qualifications & Experience
- 6-10yrs Experience
- Strong experience in Unix/Linux/Windows based Operating systems
- Experience in debugging web applications – Memory utilization, Analysis of thread dumps, heap dumps
- Experience in monitoring cloud systems
- Understanding of postgreSQL database, Analysing issues due to DB load/failures,
- AWR report analysis, understanding of concepts like blocking locks , query execution plans
- Managing & good troubleshooting skills in AWS – S3, SNS, lambda, EC2, VPC etc
- Good troubleshooting skills and knowledge of Docker based systems
- Shell Scripting
- Knowledge about different networking concepts and components, knowledge on “how Load balancing works” is a must
- Knowledge on microservices etc
- Knowledge in APM tools (New Relic), monitoring tools
- Knowledge on ELK