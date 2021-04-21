URGENT: Intermediate Java Developer – Bank City – R950K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Recognised internationally, this Leading First-Class Financial House is URGENTLY scouting for a talented Intermediate Java Developer to join their amazing technical team.

This is your chance to up your skill on cutting edge technologies and take your career to the next level!! Do not miss out on this opportunity.

Requirements:

IT Degree/Diploma

Minimum 6 years Solid Java exp with JEE

Spring Boot

Minimum 3 years Webservices (Restful)experience

Redis, relational DBMS

Microservice Architecture

IDEs – IntelliJ

GIT

EE Preferred

Reference Number for this position is ZH51709 which is a permanent position based in Bank City Jhb offering a cost to company of R950k per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Zara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

