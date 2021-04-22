Accounts Payable Data Steward

A new and exciting role has opened. The purpose of this role is to support the global copper operations.

The purpose of this role is to support the global copper operations by:

ensuring the on-time payment of suppliers through the efficient processing of invoices

ensuring that there is no interruption to operations by providing invoice support services to end-users and suppliers

Examining InformationDrills into the detail of issues to determine the root cause. Considers urgency, importance, risk and reward factors.Valuing Individuals Treats diverse groups of people with respect and effectively employs this diversity to the advantage of the organisationDependabilityDelivers finished work on time.Detail OrientationIs conscious of details. Produces consistently high quality and accurate workRule OrientationAdheres to rules and regulations. Follows instructions. Limits risk to the business of non-complianceMaintaining ProductivityIs focused on activity and works quickly; keeps busy and maintains productivity; is comfortable multi-tasking to produce outputAction OrientationTakes the initiative and invests energy to make things happen.Delivering resultsHas the ability to maintain high levels of individual and team performance by driving the achievement of goals, targets and financial objectives.Analytical thinkingCarefully and objectively analyses and evaluates information to inform decisions and key actions.Practically MindedApplies practical skills and common sense to solve problems and deliver accountabilities.JudgementApplies intuition to make complex business decisions that drive continuous improvement and achievement of business objectives.Conceptual CompetenceGenerates higher-level concepts by integrating information, theories and models to create an understanding of the current and future environment and solve business problems.RelatingInitiates and builds long-term trust relations with all stakeholders in the business.InfluencingUses influence and persuasion to align stakeholders and obtain commitment to action and decisions.Communicating informationCreates shared meaning by clearly and confidently communicating the relevant information to a decision or task, in a verbal format.Process Knowledge/ CompetenceUnderstanding of accounts payable process in SAP and Pagero Understanding of the AutoMiro log Understanding of root causes of the various processing errors and how to resolve itUnderstanding of service contract and purchase order process in ORB and SAPCompliance to Legislation, Policies and Procedures Glencore Policies, e.g. All compliance-related policies, Code of Conduct, Global Anti-Corruption Policy, Payment and Assistance to Public Officials Procedure Glencore Copper Finance Policies governing Delegation of Authority, Approvals of Transactions. CommunicationClear and concise Regular Written and Verbal skills displayedPerformance Review and ManagementAgreement of performance outputs with line manager annuallyPerformance review discussions must be held monthly with the line managerFormal performance reviews to be performed and submitted to HR at least twice per annum

About The Employer:

Formal Qualifications and Certification

Tertiary Qualification: Minimum 1 year Degree / Diploma in Accounting/Business Science/Commercial/Finance

Experience

Minimum 3 years experience in a similar role in the Accounts Payable team;

Root cause analysis and error resolution

MS Office

SAP

RecWise and other Reconciliation tools

Learn more/Apply for this position