Administration Manager

ADMINISTRATION OUTBOUND MANAGER – NORTHERN – SUBURBS – MARKET RELATED SALARY

For this position you would require a completed Degree in Accounting or related field. Experience in a distribution centre where you have conducted audits and investigated processes and claims. Amongst other duties you will have had managed risk in a return’s environment. Naturally you will have managed a team of administrators in this environment. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

administration

audits

claims

accounting

finance

administrator

Support Administration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position