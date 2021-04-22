Angular Developer at Momentum

Momentum is looking for an Angular Developer

Roles and Responsibilities:

Understand the existing software eco system and application code base

Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code

Design, build, and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable Angular2+ code

Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs

Effectively collaborate with relevant parties to deliver expected outcomes

Adhere to Software development processes and best practices

Ability to rapidly learn and take advantage of new concepts, business models, and technologies

Application Frontend development in Angular 2+, Typescript, HTML5

Integration into third party systems and software

Strict adherence to development policies and procedures.

Development of dashboards and reports

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications

Ensuring that all source code checked into source control system is compiling and properly tested.

Adherence to the principle of longevity of all software that will be deployed or incorporated into systems that are provided by the company.

Test the applications in controlled, real situations before deploying to Production.

Maintain the applications once they are in Production.

Proper and regular backups of all documentation (internal and external software, systems, and integration).

Ensuring that dependencies on third party software (SDKs, APIs, Libraries, Integration documentation etc.) are checked into source control system or company-designated shared storage.

Proper documentation of DNS entries, IP addresses, passwords etc. for all software and hardware deployed (whether used for R&D, QA, Production or Pilot projects).

Agile Methodology

Role Requirements

Qualifications and Experience:

4+ years of solid professional/commercial coding/development experience in Angular2+ and Full stack (production code standards).

BSc Computer Science, B.Eng [Computer Engineering], or equivalent

Skills:

Proficient in professional/commercial coding experience in Angular 2+ Web Development Framework (production code standards)

Solid coding experience using Angular, MVC, AJAX, JavaScript, HTML5, Angular Material Design (developing and deploying application code).

Skilled in specification/requirements elicitation for software solutions and new product development

Interpersonal skills with the ability to explain technical issues in a concise and non-technical manner to users

Technical writing and verbal communication skills to document and explain models to and between multiple stakeholders

Ability to work across multiple teams/projects

Knowledge:

Exhibit knowledge of Agile delivery methods

Systems / Software / Principles – Cloud based, Platform as a Service, Big Data (Advantage)

Should understand integration via REST API, Logical data modelling using ER diagramming.

Good working knowledge of AWS (Advantage).

Good working knowledge of Agile development practices.

Good working knowledge of Docker containers and Kubernetes.

Good working knowledge of Micro-services / Micro-front ends.

Good working knowledge of GIT

Good working knowledge of Jenkins

What competencies you’ll require:

Team player

Good communicator

Proactive and takes initiative

Deciding & Initiating Action

Adhering to Principles & Values

Applying Expertise & Technology

Analysing: Learning & Researching

Creating & Innovating

Planning & Organising

Delivering Results & Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting & Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures & Setbacks

Achieving Personal Work Goals & Objectives

Desired Skills:

Angular 2

Full Stack

HTML5

Angular

MVC

Ajax

Javascript

Typescript

AWS

Technical writing

Micro services

Micro front ends

GIT

Jenkins

Docker containers

Kubernetes

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position