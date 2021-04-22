BI Senior Developer at Private

Duties and Responsibilities

Design, develop, test and implement new features and changes to current functionality to business applications as per user requirements.

SQL queries, stored procedures, functions, views, database design, SSRS, and working with data structures.

Development and monitoring of integration between operational and financial systems. Translate business requirements into system functions and features and facilitate the

creation of user requirements specifications.

Create, update, etc. custom and personalized reports, data views, forms, workflows, and functionality as scheduled.

Work in a team of developers.

Implement BI policies, procedures and processes.

Create and maintain coding standards.

Ensure system quality control and integrity.

Manage assigned BI projects.

Design, develop, test and implement reports and system enhancements.

Develop end-user training material for business applications.

Update and document technical processes/procedures.

Optimization of SQL queries to enhance system performance.

Evaluate and recommend changes to business application system requirements to meet organizational goals and best practices.

Data analysis.

Knowledge / Experience / Skills / Abilities

A minimum of 5 Years financial application development experience.

A minimum of 5 years’ strong SQL experience.

Experience in Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Manager. Experience in VBScript and C#.

Experience in software development project management.

SageX3 application and administration experience would be an advantage Sage 300 application and administration experience would be an advantage Above average development experience in financial environment.

Development experience in trade debtors. Knowledge of ASP classic is required.

Knowledge of content management systems is a requirement.

Saleslogix/Infor development experience would be an advantage.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows operating systems, Microsoft Windows server technology and security.

Excellent problem solving skills.

Above average verbal and written communication and listening skills.

Ability to withstand pressure and provide the organization with above average services.

Excellent analytical skills. (The ability to back engineer inhouse developed functions.)

Excellent numerical understanding

Qualifications & Experience

IT Related Degree/ Diploma

Financial Management qualification an advantage

Financial sector experience will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

SQL

VBScript

C#

IIS Manager

SAGE X3

ASP

Financial Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Learn more/Apply for this position