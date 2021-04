Boiler Operator (2 Month Contract) at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Boiler Operator (This will be a 2 month contract position).

Requirements:

Qualified coal boiler operator.

3 years experience on coal boilers.

Grade 12 qualification

Ability to communicate well.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

