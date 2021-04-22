Business Analyst at Parvana

About the Client:

  • A genteel, highly professional and stable organisation, this client has grown steadily since the 1990â€™s without ever retrenching anyone. They hire for attitude and train for skill. Most staff have been there for over 10 years and they seldom leave.
    Flexi-time, generous bonuses and the opportunity to learn and continuously evolve is encouraged. They follow an Agile methodology and are involved in a wide range of services designed for the medical aid, financial institutions and the telco sector.
    A cornerstone of the business is research and innovation and continuous improvement. This environment is best suited to someone who enjoys learning, collaboration and working in a team.

Responsibilities:

  • Working with clients, internal IT and service providers.

  • 1st line system support to clients.

  • Managing and participating in Operational Meetings and reporting.

  • Managing all client project scope changes.

  • Providing support to developers.

  • Managing and participating in tasks through each of the key areas of the SDLC.

  • System and system environment administration, release management and configuration.

  • General System, Process and Client Communication.

  • Identifying and implementing opportunities to improve service quality, accuracy, compliance and productivity.

  • Developing skills to enhance personal effectiveness and efficiency.

Qualifications:

  • B.Com or Industrial Engineering degree or a similar qualification.

Skills / Experience:

  • At least 3 -Â 5 yearsâ€™ experience in the Group Life and Risk industry would be an advantage.
  • Understanding of the Group Life Insurance and related products, processes and systems will be an advantage.
  • Practical experience in the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and associated Project Management processes.
  • Practical experience in client service management.
  • Strong communications skills.
  • Finance services experience essential.
  • Knowledge of the Life Insurance Industry would be an advantage.

