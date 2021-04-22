Business Analyst (CRM) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic Financial Services Provider seeks the expertise of a proactive and meticulous Business Analyst (with CRM experience) whose core role will be to support the business in developing and managing internal processes and delivering effective business solutions. The ideal candidate must have Grade 12/Matric, a relevant tertiary qualification such as Information Technology/Business Analysis/Computer Science and/or equivalent work experience, at least 5 years’ experience in software implementations, experience with software development life cycle management, CRM (Microsoft Dynamics 365 preferred) and working on CRM [URL Removed] –

Understand business requirements and translate them into business solutions by drafting/updating business process models and specifications.

Maintain accurate and complete documentations for all business processes.

Facilitate brainstorming and workshop sessions.

Assist in design of solutions in collaboration with the technical team.

Assist in functional specification of customizations required for implementations.

Prepare function-related meeting agenda, schedule meetings and take and distribute meeting minutes.

Prepare presentations for internal customers and management.

Keep abreast of new release functionality on supported software applications.

Evaluate information harvested through surveys and workshops, task analysis, and business process description.

Solution Implementation –

Software Application configuration/customization specifically on CRM (Microsoft Dynamics 365 preferred).

Take responsibility for delivering development tasks within agreed upon budget and timelines.

Coordinate and contribute to end-user training including development of system documentation and training materials.

Provide pre-go-live and post-go-live end user support.

Communicate updates to system and/or operational procedures.

Extraction, analysis and monitoring of data.

Software Support –

Assist with managing and prioritising user queries and requests according to the approved SLA and process.

Test fixes/changes.

Respond to support queries within SLA time frames.

Provide day-to-day operational support through issue resolutions and ongoing maintenance.

Project Management Delivery –

Provide input to delivery timelines.

Communication such as progress updates, issue & risk escalation.

Stakeholder Analysis

Facilitate benefits realization process.

Additional –

Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions.

Mentor those with less experience through informal channels.

Assist cross-functional teams (IT, support areas, operations, marketing, external suppliers, etc.) in business solution development and implementation activities.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Grade 12/Matric.

Relevant Tertiary Qualification (e.g., Information Technology, Business Analysis, Computer Science, Information Systems or Management Information Systems), and/or equivalent work experience.

Dynamics 365 Qualifications is preferred.

Experience/Skills –

General experience with CRM (Microsoft Dynamics 365 preferred) and working on CRM implementations essential.

At least 5 years’ experience in software implementations.

Basic understanding of business processes.

Experience with software development life cycle management.

Knowledge of Trust and Beneficiary fund environment is optional.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to recognize one’s role in the functioning of the business and understand the potential impact one’s own performance can have on the success of the organisation.

Must have ability to work and to face customer independently.

Must have good communication, analytical and logical thinking.

Trustworthy, accountable, responsible, and reliable.

Sound organisational and time management skills.

Can work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Able to work independently.

Flexibility.

Sound interpersonal skills.

Basic business / Office etiquette.

Initiative.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position