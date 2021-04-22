Business Analyst (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Gather requirements and translate them into exceptional solutions as the next Business Analyst sought by a leading global Digital Solutions Tech company in Joburg to join its team. Must-Have requirements include C# and Azure skills. You also require experience integrating Azure offerings with 3rd party systems while developing end-to-end solutions for ever-evolving business needs in a fast-paced DevOps/Agile environment. Any prior Dynamics 365 & Power Platform experience will prove [URL Removed] required in gathering requirements and translating them to solutions in coordination with technical teams working in MS stack – C# and Azure.

Experience in integrating MS Azure offerings with 3rd party systems and developing end-end solutions for evolving business needs.

Prior experience with Dynamics 365 & Power Platform is a plus.

Must be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment following DevOps/Agile methodology.

Good communication skills are required.

