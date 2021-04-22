Business Systems Analyst – Centurion – R45k to R50k Per month (Contract) at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Centurion based company specialising in the provision of IT Solutions to product development and manufacturing companies is URGENTLY looking for a talented Business Systems Analyst to join their team.

You will be responsible for analysing problems, co-creating solutions with the development team and workshop facilitation to collect client requirements and perform analysis for projects.

If you are goal-drive, self-motivated, and have an interest in cutting edge technologies this might just be the Opportunity for you. SEND ME YOUR CV!

Requirements:

Relevant Bachelors’ Degree / Diploma / recognised qualification from an accredited tertiary institution

Microsoft Certification in appropriate technologies i.e. Microsoft 365 suite, including Dynamics 365 CRM

2-5 years’ experience in setting up and maintaining business systems including:

Microsoft 365 suite of products

Mobile devices including smart phones and tablets (Android and IOS)

2-5 years’ experience in developing and documenting business processes and SOP’s

Demonstrated experience in training and supporting the adoption of business systems by users

Team and HR module capability (beneficial)

Information Management Systems and Office Software Packages (advanced)

Responsibilities:

Managing execution, highlighting risks and dependencies, and resolving conflicts (where necessary)

Ensuring that the solutions as implemented meet expectations as well as drive and support effective teamwork within the department

Analyse, prescribe and implement the best possible system suited to their requirements

Conduct system integration and functional testing

Maintain and manage the support desk

Support the adoption of the systems by providing user training

Reference Number for this position is LN52822which is a permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of up to R45k to R50k per month negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Android

IOS

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

