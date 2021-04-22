Claims Handler

Apr 22, 2021

Our client based in Sandton is looking for a looking for an efficient, confident client centric and experienced Claims Handler.

Must have Matric (Grade 12) and FETC in Short-Term Insurance or higher certificate in Short-Term Insurance

  • Must have successfully passed RE 5 (Representative Exam)
  • Must have completed applicable class of business certification (Personal & Commercial classes of business)
  • Must be compliant with FAIS Fit & Proper requirements with track required of working unsupervised
  • 3 to 5 years relevant work experience in Personal & Commercial claims settlement
  • Must have work at a UMA, Insurer or Binder broker with a claims mandate

Desired Skills:

  • Effective Communication
  • Must demonstrate high quality oral and written communication
  • Effective Time Management skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

