Claims Handler

Our client based in Sandton is looking for a looking for an efficient, confident client centric and experienced Claims Handler.

Must have Matric (Grade 12) and FETC in Short-Term Insurance or higher certificate in Short-Term Insurance

Must have successfully passed RE 5 (Representative Exam)

Must have completed applicable class of business certification (Personal & Commercial classes of business)

Must be compliant with FAIS Fit & Proper requirements with track required of working unsupervised

3 to 5 years relevant work experience in Personal & Commercial claims settlement

Must have work at a UMA, Insurer or Binder broker with a claims mandate

Desired Skills:

Effective Communication

Must demonstrate high quality oral and written communication

Effective Time Management skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

