Claims Manager

Our client is looking for an efficient, confident client centric and experienced Claims Manager.

Must have Matric (Grade 12) and FETC in Short-Term Insurance or higher certificate in Short-Term Insurance

Must have successfully passed RE 5 (Representative Exam)

Must have completed applicable class of business certification (Personal & Commercial classes of business)

Must be compliant with FAIS Fit & Proper requirements with track required of working unsupervised

3 to 5 years relevant work experience in Personal & Commercial claims settlement

Must have work at a UMA, Insurer or Binder broker with a claims mandate

Desired Skills:

Effective Communication skills required

Must demonstrate high quality oral and written communication

Effective Time Management skills required

Reporting and Claims Management experience required

Proficient in Excel

Strong Emphasis on reviewing processes and workflows

Strong Knowledge of claim supplier management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

