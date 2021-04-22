Our client is looking for an efficient, confident client centric and experienced Claims Manager.
Must have Matric (Grade 12) and FETC in Short-Term Insurance or higher certificate in Short-Term Insurance
- Must have successfully passed RE 5 (Representative Exam)
- Must have completed applicable class of business certification (Personal & Commercial classes of business)
- Must be compliant with FAIS Fit & Proper requirements with track required of working unsupervised
- 3 to 5 years relevant work experience in Personal & Commercial claims settlement
- Must have work at a UMA, Insurer or Binder broker with a claims mandate
Desired Skills:
- Effective Communication skills required
- Must demonstrate high quality oral and written communication
- Effective Time Management skills required
- Reporting and Claims Management experience required
- Proficient in Excel
- Strong Emphasis on reviewing processes and workflows
- Strong Knowledge of claim supplier management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate