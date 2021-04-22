Coaching Quality Manager at Raizcorp

What are we looking for?

We cannot create successful entrepreneurs without the help of successful business coaches. Our Sandton head office is looking for a passionate and highly experienced Coaching Quality Manager. The ideal candidate is a coaching heavyweight with solid business or entrepreneurial experience. The Coaching Quality Manager is a vital contributor to the team of business guides who work with entrepreneurs on various developmental programmes within Raizcorp.

What does a Coaching Quality Manager do?

The Coaching Quality Manager delivers and manages the quality of all coaching impact areas. If you are successful, you will oversee the design of all coaching programmes and content creation (current and future) in line with the relevant frameworks. You will also: oversee the development of coaches in the Raizcorp Guiding Academy; take responsibility for learning outcomes being delivered; and provide oversight and development of all coaching impact areas (including the creation of new impact areas, thinking tools, metrics and reports as and when required).

What is the Guiding methodology?

Guiding is an internationally recognised and unique methodology that is designed to meet the specific nuances of the entrepreneurial journey. You will receive intensive training in both the art and science of this methodology.

Guides are non-prescriptive in their approach; our entrepreneurs remain in the driver seat at all times. Guides are highly empathic, create shift and meets the entrepreneur where they are. A guide’s currency is care, blended with a real ability to positively impact an entrepreneurial business’s profitability.

What kind of person makes a good Coaching Quality Manager?

You must have heart and be passionate about your work, regardless of the industry. You are humble and open to feedback, an exceptional listener and genuinely care about the journey of the entrepreneur. You should be free from judgement and mature in your approach. You must have a firm grasp of different coaching methodologies, nuances and practices with the specific ability to substitute your own toolbox for that provided by our guiding methodology. The Raizcorp Coaching Quality Manager is a highly aligned, focused leader-manager who understands the bigger picture, and who is highly engaged with and proactively supports Raizcorp, the Raizcorp way and the Raizcorp strategy.

What are the minimum requirements?

Tertiary qualification

At least 750 hours of coaching or business coaching experience

Extensive experience in the design of learning content and, more especially, the development of learning experiences, exercises, case studies and simulations

Experience as an entrepreneur is essential (you must have worked for yourself or owned your own business)

Experience in training, consulting, mentoring or coaching in the fields of business or organisational development

Exceptional, master-level coach

Excellent learning facilitator

Solid background grounded in observations, assessing or moderation would be an advantage

Qualification as a Meta-Coach or NLP Master Practitioner would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Teachable

Ability to learn new processes and material very quickly

Ability to follow process and submit under leadership

Flexible and adaptable

Humble and open to feedback

Assertive (not aggressive but able to manage boundaries with strong-willed professionals)

Proactive (take responsibility and ownership)

Action oriented (get things done)

Exceptional listener and interpersonal communicator

Ability to persevere when the going gets tough

Ability to think outside of box (creative and innovative)

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

A credible person who sets an example of integrity and emotional maturity

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Consulting

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Coaches and Mentors of South Africa

International Coaching Federation

Learn more/Apply for this position