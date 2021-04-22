COMPLAINCE RISK AND INFORMATION OFFICER at MEDICAL SCHEME

Main Purpose of the job

To ensure that business operates in a legal and ethical manner while meeting its business objectives. To identify risks, emerging and other, to ensure mitigating controls are in place.

Scope

To guarantee that the Company’s processes and transactions follow all relevant legal and internal guidelines. To ensure that risks and controls are documented. Duties include reviewing contracts, regulations, processes and procedures, developing company policies, and responding to policy violations. Development and maintenance of the company risk register.

Duties and responsibilities

Develop and implement an effective legal compliance

Create sound internal controls to meet the legal requirements and monitor adherence to controls and relevant

Document business risks and mitigating

Promote a culture of risk management

Ensure the board of Directors and the Company comply with good corporate governance;(

Implement King IV effectively within the client’s companies, draft and maintain the King register;

Facilitate the nominations / induction process for new Board members;

Prepare and facilitate annual Board Evaluations, interviews with Board members and drafting the recommendation report on findings;

Develop committee dates schedules and agendas

Coordinate the development of board packs and distribution thereof.

Maintain minutes and taking of minutes and distribution thereof

Draft and revise company policies, were

Review and prepare contracts and legal documents for signature and implementation.

Proactively audit processes, practices and documents to identify compliance weaknesses.

Evaluate business activities to assess compliance

Collaborate with external and internal auditors and HR when

Set plans to manage a crisis or compliance

Educate and train employees and Board of Trustrees on regulations and industry

Address employee concerns or questions on legal

Keep abreast of internal standards and business

Develop, implement and maintain contract

Act as Information Officer in line with POPI Act and PAIA.

Assist Regulatory bodies with

Making of recommendations and raising concerns where

Documenting information processing

Evaluating and further developing data protection and security

Suggesting, selecting and ensure the implementation of technical security measures.

Monitoring data privacy and security measures as well as the proper use of data processing

Advising the Fraud, Waste and Abuse team on regulatory requirements and processes.

Handling [requests and] complaints in line with protocols, controls and legislations.

Preparing, submitting and maintaining notifications to relative regulatory bodies.

Preparing a monthly compliance report for the CEO and

Preparing and maintaining the organisation’s Risk Register for reporting to the CEO, Audit Committee and the

Monitoring service levels with the Administrator

Manage Scheme Rules to ensure it is in line with the Council of Medical Scheme’s requirements.

Act as the contact between CMS and Scheme.

Report to the Board on:

Changes in legislation / regulation effecting the business

Compliance Risk Management Progress and trends /issues and risks identified

Errors, incidents, complaints

Making recommendations to the Board on managing risks.

Assist in the overall SHE Risk Management and SHE Incident Management activities:

Ensure that all Health & Safety policies, procedures, rules and regulations are adhered to and are regularly reviewed, updated and communicated.

Ensure adoption of SHE strategies by line management to achieve set SHE goals, which are in line with the site’s SHE Policy and strategic plan.

Ensure that safety inspections are carried out, fire drills and fire alarms are correctly reported, safety inspections, risk assessments and working procedures are managed and employees are aware of their responsibilities.

Report and assist in investigating accidents/incidents/complaints and all other safety related issues.

Monitor employee behavior in line with SHE requirements.

Assist with conducting issue based SHE training as required.

Attend SHE meetings as required.

Education and Experience

Experience in risk

Minimum of 2-5 years’ in a corporate

Experience in the Healthcare industry

Experience working with regulatory bodies e.g. Council of Medical Scheme

LLB or equivalent Law degree

Higher diploma in Corporate Law or equivalent

Post Grad Certificate in Compliance

Knowledge of

Knowledge relevant South African legislation, regulatories and controls

Familiarity with industry practices are preferable

Knowledge of business and management principles

Knowledge of risk management

Knowledge of administrative management practices and procedures

Desired Skills:

COMPLIANCE RISK AND INFORMATION

LEGAL DEGREE

POPI ACT

MEDICAL SCHEME KNOWLEDGE AN ADVANTAGE

Learn more/Apply for this position