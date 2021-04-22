COMPLAINCE RISK AND INFORMATION OFFICER at MEDICAL SCHEME

Main Purpose of the job
To ensure that business operates in a legal and ethical manner while meeting its business objectives. To identify risks, emerging and other, to ensure mitigating controls are in place.
Scope
To guarantee that the Company’s processes and transactions follow all relevant legal and internal guidelines. To ensure that risks and controls are documented. Duties include reviewing contracts, regulations, processes and procedures, developing company policies, and responding to policy violations. Development and maintenance of the company risk register.
Duties and responsibilities
- Develop and implement an effective legal compliance
- Create sound internal controls to meet the legal requirements and monitor adherence to controls and relevant
- Document business risks and mitigating
- Promote a culture of risk management
- Ensure the board of Directors and the Company comply with good corporate governance;(
- Implement King IV effectively within the client’s companies, draft and maintain the King register;
- Facilitate the nominations / induction process for new Board members;
- Prepare and facilitate annual Board Evaluations, interviews with Board members and drafting the recommendation report on findings;
- Develop committee dates schedules and agendas
- Coordinate the development of board packs and distribution thereof.
- Maintain minutes and taking of minutes and distribution thereof
- Draft and revise company policies, were
- Review and prepare contracts and legal documents for signature and implementation.
- Proactively audit processes, practices and documents to identify compliance weaknesses.
- Evaluate business activities to assess compliance
- Collaborate with external and internal auditors and HR when
- Set plans to manage a crisis or compliance
- Educate and train employees and Board of Trustrees on regulations and industry
- Address employee concerns or questions on legal
- Keep abreast of internal standards and business
- Develop, implement and maintain contract
- Act as Information Officer in line with POPI Act and PAIA.
- Assist Regulatory bodies with
- Making of recommendations and raising concerns where
- Documenting information processing
- Evaluating and further developing data protection and security
- Suggesting, selecting and ensure the implementation of technical security measures.
- Monitoring data privacy and security measures as well as the proper use of data processing
- Advising the Fraud, Waste and Abuse team on regulatory requirements and processes.
- Handling [requests and] complaints in line with protocols, controls and legislations.
- Preparing, submitting and maintaining notifications to relative regulatory bodies.
- Preparing a monthly compliance report for the CEO and
- Preparing and maintaining the organisation’s Risk Register for reporting to the CEO, Audit Committee and the
- Monitoring service levels with the Administrator
- Manage Scheme Rules to ensure it is in line with the Council of Medical Scheme’s requirements.
- Act as the contact between CMS and Scheme.
- Report to the Board on:
- Changes in legislation / regulation effecting the business
- Compliance Risk Management Progress and trends /issues and risks identified
- Errors, incidents, complaints
- Making recommendations to the Board on managing risks.
- Assist in the overall SHE Risk Management and SHE Incident Management activities:
- Ensure that all Health & Safety policies, procedures, rules and regulations are adhered to and are regularly reviewed, updated and communicated.
- Ensure adoption of SHE strategies by line management to achieve set SHE goals, which are in line with the site’s SHE Policy and strategic plan.
- Ensure that safety inspections are carried out, fire drills and fire alarms are correctly reported, safety inspections, risk assessments and working procedures are managed and employees are aware of their responsibilities.
- Report and assist in investigating accidents/incidents/complaints and all other safety related issues.
- Monitor employee behavior in line with SHE requirements.
- Assist with conducting issue based SHE training as required.
- Attend SHE meetings as required.
Education and Experience
- Experience in risk
- Minimum of 2-5 years’ in a corporate
- Experience in the Healthcare industry
- Experience working with regulatory bodies e.g. Council of Medical Scheme
- LLB or equivalent Law degree
- Higher diploma in Corporate Law or equivalent
- Post Grad Certificate in Compliance
Knowledge of
- Knowledge relevant South African legislation, regulatories and controls
- Familiarity with industry practices are preferable
- Knowledge of business and management principles
- Knowledge of risk management
- Knowledge of administrative management practices and procedures
Desired Skills:
- COMPLIANCE RISK AND INFORMATION
- LEGAL DEGREE
- POPI ACT
- MEDICAL SCHEME KNOWLEDGE AN ADVANTAGE