CONSTRUCTION MANAGER

CONSTRUCTION MANAGER TO BE RESPONBLE FOR THE EPCM MANAGEMENT OF A NEW DECLINE SHAFT IN LIMPOPO. MUST HAVE PREVIOUS MINING AND SHAFT EXPERIENCE AND HAVE BOX CUT EXPERIENCE. PREFERABLY CONVERSANT WITH FIDIC BUT SHOULD BE CONTRACTUALLY AWARE,

Desired Skills:

Construction Site Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

