Our client based in the East Rand is looking for a Contracts and Legal Officer to provide legal advice to business operating units. To provide International Trade Compliance Officer duties and will be responsible for implementing and overseeing the maintenance of internal export controls.
Qualification/ Experience
- 3 – 5 years of legal/commercial experience
- Sound understanding of risk management and ability to judge business transactions in terms of risks and related remedial measures.
Competencies
- Preparation and assessment of legal contracts
- Risk management abilities and skills
- Sound business acumen
- Company secretary duties
- Compliance
- Flexibility to deal with urgent/other assignments
- Above average written and verbal communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Negotiate and align with other disciplines (sales, procurement, project management)
- Be able to act independently and also work within the framework of a team
Responsibilities
- Support and assist Sales, Tendering and Project Management (PE and RES and Hydromining) in contract negotiations and full vetting of legal terms and conditions from customers across the various business units
- Provide analysis of risk associated with contracts, negotiate acceptable contract terms, and communicate risks to senior management.
- Manage and support of Arbitration Proceedings (in cooperation with HQ Legal), when required
- Review terms and condition for new suppliers (defined in local contract review process)
- Retain and maintain all records
- Support project related procurement in regard to liability and flow down of sales related contract terms, support frame agreement negotiations with major sub suppliers
- Management of warranty claims from legal side
- Assist with debtors letters of demand
- Set up and negotiate (and monitor) framework agreements
- Support management with Lease agreements from legal side
- Further assignments by management and or by Manager
