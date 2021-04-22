Contracts and Legal Officer

Our client based in the East Rand is looking for a Contracts and Legal Officer to provide legal advice to business operating units. To provide International Trade Compliance Officer duties and will be responsible for implementing and overseeing the maintenance of internal export controls.

Qualification/ Experience

3 – 5 years of legal/commercial experience

Sound understanding of risk management and ability to judge business transactions in terms of risks and related remedial measures.

Competencies

Preparation and assessment of legal contracts

Risk management abilities and skills

Sound business acumen

Company secretary duties

Compliance

Flexibility to deal with urgent/other assignments

Above average written and verbal communication skills

Attention to detail

Negotiate and align with other disciplines (sales, procurement, project management)

Be able to act independently and also work within the framework of a team

Responsibilities

Support and assist Sales, Tendering and Project Management (PE and RES and Hydromining) in contract negotiations and full vetting of legal terms and conditions from customers across the various business units

Provide analysis of risk associated with contracts, negotiate acceptable contract terms, and communicate risks to senior management.

Manage and support of Arbitration Proceedings (in cooperation with HQ Legal), when required

Review terms and condition for new suppliers (defined in local contract review process)

Retain and maintain all records

Support project related procurement in regard to liability and flow down of sales related contract terms, support frame agreement negotiations with major sub suppliers

Management of warranty claims from legal side

Assist with debtors letters of demand

Set up and negotiate (and monitor) framework agreements

Support management with Lease agreements from legal side

Further assignments by management and or by Manager

