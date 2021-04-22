Contracts Service Manager – Mozambique

Role Summary/Purpose

All activities providing the necessary support on pre- and post-contractual administration & management, Terms & Conditions of the contract and the Management of claims. Also involves definition, management, and execution of risk modeling activities in support of the contract or project. Also involves definition, management, and execution of contract estimating processes and activities to support tenders and project reviews.

Qualifications/Requirements

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university or college (or a high school diploma / GED with at least 4 years of experience in Services).

Minimum of 5 additional years of experience in Services/Manufacturing/Program Management roles.

Fluent in English and Portuguese languages (writing, reading, speaking, listening).

Responsibilities

Act as the single point of contact to the customer for timely and satisfactory resolution of concerns covering a wide variety of support services offered for each of the assigned product lines.

Responsible for knowledge of assigned product lines, their associated configuration installations, and represents the most direct access to all appropriate internal functions to support the product.

Responsible for knowledge of Terms & Conditions of assigned contracts.

Effectively handle technical queries from assigned customers and be knowledgeable of and sensitive to business, social, and cultural issues significant to their customers.

Negotiate applicable concessions as they arise balancing maximum benefits/satisfaction for the customer with minimal acceptable financial impact to company.

Provide contract administration for assigned proposals and contracts including customer interface, negotiations, preparation, and contract interpretation.

Establish a good operational rhythm in accordance with contract obligations and company’s rules.

Responsible for developing and maintaining customer relationships.

Responsible for quality of delivery, schedule, and budget

Establish and maintain contact to provide on-going technical and business support to assigned customers in Russian Federation.

Responsible for the profitability and customer satisfaction for assigned contracts.

Assure timely resolution of customer issues and customer satisfaction for assigned contracts.

Interact with members of the customer service, parts & transactional services, field service, repair service and/or other teams.

Function as liaison between internal organizations and customers for assigned contracts.

Ensure involving all required third parties and company’s resources to assign and resolve any required FMI’s.

Develops annual operations plans for assigned contracts.

Desired Characteristics

Experience in Rail industry.

Previous experience in roles with customer interface.

Able to effectively interface with all levels of internal and external customers.

Strong oral and written communication skills.

Strong interpersonal and leadership skills.

Ability to influence others and lead small teams.

Lead initiatives of moderate scope and impact.

Ability to coordinate several projects simultaneously.

Effective problem identification and solution skills.

Proven analytical and organizational ability.

Desired Skills:

contract service management

program management

Performance Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Rail Transportation

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position