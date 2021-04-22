Cost Accountant

Apr 22, 2021

Overview of key activities:

  • Maintain the Landed Costs processes.
  • Allocating Clearing Agent invoices and Importation documents to Raw Materials.
  • Monitor the variance between the Accrual to Costing and the Actual Cost.
  • Assist the Procurement department to maintain the 470.03 Import Permit.
  • Ensure Raw Materials are accurately recorded and tracked through the Import to Export cycle.
  • Labour Efficiency tracking.
  • Key input into the Actual Hours vs Routing Hours dashboards.
  • Master Data Management
  • Work with the Business Systems department to ensure accurate recording of data.
  • Monitor the Moving Average Unit Cost (MAUC) and adjust the Standard Cost where required.
  • Review and maintain the allocation hierarchy e.g. Item Groups, Warehouses etc.
  • Inventory Valuation.
  • Maintain, Reconcile and Analyse key General Ledger accounts and balances.
  • Work with the Logistics department to ensure accurate recording of data.
  • Maintain Production Orders completion vs closure.
  • Track Tank Containers through to completion.
  • Evaluate the Cost of Sales Variance accounts.
  • Assist with developing and maintaining key internal controls.
  • Ensure Internal Controls are adhered to, perform limited Internal Audits.
  • Perform an active role in implementing Business System improvements.
  • Work with the Business Analyst to improve user efficiency and understanding of integrated systems.
  • Analytical Costing responsibilities
  • Reporting responsibilities
  • Perform any other duties as deemed necessary and requested by the Financial Manager.

The Requirements are as follows:

  • BCom (Management Accounting, Accounting) – Essential
  • 3 years Cost Accounting experience – Essential (preferably in a Manufacturing Environment)
  • MS Office experience (MS Excel – at least intermediate level) – Essential
  • CIMA (or studying towards) – Preferred
  • ERP integrated Business system experience – Preferred

Behavioural competencies:

  • Ethical with a high level of integrity.
  • Strong attention to detail and good analytical skills.
  • Embrace and solve problems, likes to ask why and how.
  • Diligent and takes ownership of assigned responsibilities.

Applicant must be prepared to:

  • Undergo a screening process i.e. PPA and TEIQ.
  • Must be prepared to work overtime at short notice.

Desired Skills:

  • Monthly Accounts
  • Balance Sheet
  • Cost accounting
  • Accounting management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

