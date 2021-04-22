Cost Accountant

Overview of key activities:

Maintain the Landed Costs processes.

Allocating Clearing Agent invoices and Importation documents to Raw Materials.

Monitor the variance between the Accrual to Costing and the Actual Cost.

Assist the Procurement department to maintain the 470.03 Import Permit.

Ensure Raw Materials are accurately recorded and tracked through the Import to Export cycle.

Labour Efficiency tracking.

Key input into the Actual Hours vs Routing Hours dashboards.

Master Data Management

Work with the Business Systems department to ensure accurate recording of data.

Monitor the Moving Average Unit Cost (MAUC) and adjust the Standard Cost where required.

Review and maintain the allocation hierarchy e.g. Item Groups, Warehouses etc.

Inventory Valuation.

Maintain, Reconcile and Analyse key General Ledger accounts and balances.

Work with the Logistics department to ensure accurate recording of data.

Maintain Production Orders completion vs closure.

Track Tank Containers through to completion.

Evaluate the Cost of Sales Variance accounts.

Assist with developing and maintaining key internal controls.

Ensure Internal Controls are adhered to, perform limited Internal Audits.

Perform an active role in implementing Business System improvements.

Work with the Business Analyst to improve user efficiency and understanding of integrated systems.

Analytical Costing responsibilities

Reporting responsibilities

Perform any other duties as deemed necessary and requested by the Financial Manager.

The Requirements are as follows:

BCom (Management Accounting, Accounting) – Essential

3 years Cost Accounting experience – Essential (preferably in a Manufacturing Environment)

MS Office experience (MS Excel – at least intermediate level) – Essential

CIMA (or studying towards) – Preferred

ERP integrated Business system experience – Preferred

Behavioural competencies:

Ethical with a high level of integrity.

Strong attention to detail and good analytical skills.

Embrace and solve problems, likes to ask why and how.

Diligent and takes ownership of assigned responsibilities.

Applicant must be prepared to:

Undergo a screening process i.e. PPA and TEIQ.

Must be prepared to work overtime at short notice.

If you are intrested please send CV and documents to [Email Address Removed]

