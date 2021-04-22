Cost Accountant

Overview of key activities:
- Maintain the Landed Costs processes.
- Allocating Clearing Agent invoices and Importation documents to Raw Materials.
- Monitor the variance between the Accrual to Costing and the Actual Cost.
- Assist the Procurement department to maintain the 470.03 Import Permit.
- Ensure Raw Materials are accurately recorded and tracked through the Import to Export cycle.
- Labour Efficiency tracking.
- Key input into the Actual Hours vs Routing Hours dashboards.
- Master Data Management
- Work with the Business Systems department to ensure accurate recording of data.
- Monitor the Moving Average Unit Cost (MAUC) and adjust the Standard Cost where required.
- Review and maintain the allocation hierarchy e.g. Item Groups, Warehouses etc.
- Inventory Valuation.
- Maintain, Reconcile and Analyse key General Ledger accounts and balances.
- Work with the Logistics department to ensure accurate recording of data.
- Maintain Production Orders completion vs closure.
- Track Tank Containers through to completion.
- Evaluate the Cost of Sales Variance accounts.
- Assist with developing and maintaining key internal controls.
- Ensure Internal Controls are adhered to, perform limited Internal Audits.
- Perform an active role in implementing Business System improvements.
- Work with the Business Analyst to improve user efficiency and understanding of integrated systems.
- Analytical Costing responsibilities
- Reporting responsibilities
- Perform any other duties as deemed necessary and requested by the Financial Manager.
The Requirements are as follows:
- BCom (Management Accounting, Accounting) – Essential
- 3 years Cost Accounting experience – Essential (preferably in a Manufacturing Environment)
- MS Office experience (MS Excel – at least intermediate level) – Essential
- CIMA (or studying towards) – Preferred
- ERP integrated Business system experience – Preferred
Behavioural competencies:
- Ethical with a high level of integrity.
- Strong attention to detail and good analytical skills.
- Embrace and solve problems, likes to ask why and how.
- Diligent and takes ownership of assigned responsibilities.
Applicant must be prepared to:
- Undergo a screening process i.e. PPA and TEIQ.
- Must be prepared to work overtime at short notice.
If you are intrested please send CV and documents to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Monthly Accounts
- Balance Sheet
- Cost accounting
- Accounting management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma