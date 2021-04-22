Credit Anaylst

Exciting opportunity! A well established Mortgage Finance Company is seeking to employ a Credit Analyst based in Durban. Duties includes, Assess credit worthiness of applicants / mortgage/credit products/

Risk analysis, ensure procedures / decisions comply wiht the credit policy/regulations, motivate /support decisions

through analysis of financial information such as bank / financial statement/management accounts, Ensure you are

informed about the legal, compliance /market and provide regular feedback on loan applications. The successful

candidate must have matric, B.Com Degree in Business Management / relevant qualification Management with

minimum of 2 years Credit underwriting (mortgage lending experienc. If you pay attention to detail, analytical with

good decision making and written skills then apply now!

About The Employer:

talentCRU

